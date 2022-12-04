Fortnite Exotics And Mythics In Chapter 4 Season 1: All Special Weapons And Items

These weapons come packing a little extra kick.

By on

Comments

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is packing quite a lot of new stuff to check out, so you'll have no trouble rounding up fresh things to play around with. But some things never change--including the fact that there are a variety of Exotic and Mythic weapons you can find or purchase across the map. Some are new and some are returning favorites, but we've got the full list of them here to help you along your quest to find them all.

All Exotic weapon locations

There are six Exotic weapons or items this season, as well as one Mythic which can be won as a drop in a boss battle we'll detail below. The locations and costs of each are below, but it's worth noting that we've also found at least one of these in Holo-Chests, which spawn around the map and must be opened using a key. Be sure to pair this guide with our complete NPC locations guide to find all Fortnite characters this season.

Click To Unmute
  1. Every Rumor And Leak For The Game Awards 2022 | GameSpot
  2. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Official Launch Gameplay Trailer
  3. Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer
  4. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Full Match Gameplay
  5. Why The AK-47 Is The Most Iconic Gun In Pop Culture - Loadout
  6. Fortnite Chapter 3 End Opening Cinematic
  7. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season Finale Gameplay
  8. The Callisto Protocol's Goriest Deaths
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s Guns
  10. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - What To Do Once You've Finished The Game
  11. Warframe | Cross Platform Play Available Now
  12. The Callisto Protocol Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fortnite Chapter 4 A New Beginning Trailer

All Exotic and Mythic weapons and items locations
All Exotic and Mythic weapons and items locations

The Dub (Exotic)

The Dub can be purchased from Surrr Burger [1] for 600 gold bars. You'll find him walking around inside a building just north of the lake at Anvil Square here--not too far from the bounty board in the area.

The Unstable Bow (Exotic)

The Unstable Bow can be purchased from Wild Card [2] for 500 gold bars. You can find him walking back and forth around the upper segment of Shattered Slabs.

Chug Cannon (Exotic)

The Chug Cannon can be purchased from Sunflower [3] for 600 gold bars. You will find her wandering around the northern part of Frenzy Fields.

Shadow Tracker (Exotic)

The Shadow Tracker can be purchased from Evie [4] for 450 gold bars. She can be found walking around inside a large blue house far to the west of Frenzy Fields.

Chili Chug Splash (Exotic)

The Chili Chug Splash can be purchased from Frozen Fishstick [5] for 250 gold bars. He's located at a small cabin to the west of Brutal Bastion and just north of the frozen lake. He walks around a bit, so just look for him inside or beneath the structure.

Grappler Bow (Exotic)

The Grappler Bow can be purchased from Princess Felicity Fish [6] for 500 gold bars. She's standing atop a tower to the northwest of The Citadel on the other side of the lake.

The Ageless Champion's Ex-Caliber Rifle (Mythic)

The Ageless Champion's Ex-Caliber Rifle is dropped by killing the boss Geno [7]. He can be found wandering around the bottom level of The Citadel and should be fought only once you've found some shields, a few good guns, and plenty of ammo.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Skins, Emotes, And Other Cosmetics
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PC
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)