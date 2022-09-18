Feature Article

Fortnite Exotic And Mythic Weapons In Chapter 3 Season 4: All Locations And Prices

Fortnite's quite long summer season has finally come to an end, and Chapter 3, Season 4, dubbed Paradise, is infecting the island with a physics-defying chrome substance. But while some things are always changing, there's one thing you can always count on: powerful Exotic and Mythic weapons that you can buy from an NPC or take by force from a boss enemy.

By on

Right now, at the start of this season, there are three returning exotic weapons that you can purchase from characters who are scattered around the map, one returning exotic healing item, and a brand-new type of mythic weapon that drops from the Herald, this season's new big bad who has set up shop in a big ole chrome castle.

Don't expect to be able to get them all in the same round, of course. These vendors are not set up anywhere near each other on the island, and it would take some truly wild luck with the circle and/or a serious commitment to making the rounds to pull it off. So think of this more as general info to keep in your head while you're roaming around, so you know when you're near a vendor selling the exotic you want.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 Exotics and Mythics

Below you'll find a list of the available exotics and mythics, where to find them, and how much you're gonna have to pay. Hope you weren't too spoiled by the half-price sale during Bargain Bin Week!

Fortnite exotic or mythic weaponFeaturesLocation
Price (gold bars)

Boom Sniper

Dub Shotgun

Rustler, on the east side of Shifty Shafts

600

Dub Shotgun

Fires with a very strong kick-back effect

Mancake, at Rocky Reels

600

Shadow Tracker Pistol


Pings enemies on contact

Sunbird / Moon Hawk, at The Temple, northeast of Daily Bugle

400

Chug Cannon


Heals with Slurp Juice area-of-effect splash, recharges itself
Kyle, at The Chop Shop north of Logjam Junction600

The Herald's Burst Rifle


An auto rifle that fires automatically in bursts, like the Striker Burst Auto from last seasonThe Herald, in the Herald's Sanctum (formerly Sanctuary)Free, but you have to fight The Herald for it

Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage of the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4, including our rudnown of all the new weapons and new map changes.

