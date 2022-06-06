Fortnite Exotic And Mythic Weapons In Chapter 3 Season 3: All Locations And Prices
Get your hands on the game's very best loot with Fortnite Exotics and Mythics.
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 is here, and that means a new slate of Exotic and Mythic weapons are island-bound, too. There are already five Exotic-tier weapons or items on the island, each of them being sold by various Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 NPCs. As for Mythics, things are a bit more complicated. Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite's best weapons and where to find them in the new season of Fortnite.
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 Exotics and Mythics
While there are five total Exotics on the island right now, you'd be unlikely to acquire all five in a single round. That's because the NPCs selling them are scattered across the whole island. Currently, none of the available Exotic weapons are new from last season, so while they're each overpowered with special features, you may not be itching to get any one in particular--or perhaps your favorite is here already. Mine certainly is. There is one long-absent Exotic item, however.
Remember that Exotics can be sold in limited quantities, usually up to four or five per round, so your whole squad could load out with something impressive like the Shadow Tracker or Boom Sniper Rifle. For now, there are no Mythics on the island, simply because those are boss drops and the island is totally partying now. After defeating the Io in the Fortnite Season 2 finale event, loopers are grooving all across the island. However, we know from trailers that at least one Mythic will be coming to the game this season: Darth Vader's lightsaber.
Vader will be a boss stationed somewhere on the island--perhaps in a future map change--and if you can defeat him, you'll walk away with his unique lightsaber, which looks like it can even be thrown at enemies, unlike the usual May The 4th lightsabers that come to the game on a nearly annual basis.
For now, there are five Exotics on the island, including four offensive weapons and the return of a healing item. Here's which ones are available, what they do, where to find them, and how much they cost.
|Fortnite Exotic or Mythic weapon
|Features
|Location
|Price (gold bars)
|Shadow Tracker Pistol
|Pings enemies on contact
|Sunbird / Moon Hawk (The Temple, northeast of Daily Bugle)
|400
|Boom Sniper Rifle
|Fires explosive rounds
|The Visitor (Launchpad, east of Sanctuary)
|600
|The Dub
|Fires with knock-back effect
Ludwig, Jonesy The First, or Mullet Marauder (The Joneses; not all NPCs spawn in each round)
|600
|Marksman Six Shooter
|Extremely high fire rate
|Cuddle Team Leader (Rave Cave upper platform)
|400
|Chug Cannon
|Heals with Slurp Juice area-of-effect splash on a cooldown timer
|Kyle (Logjam Lumberyard)
|600
For more on Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3, check out the new weapons you can find, check out the Zero Week Quests, and find out more about Snap Quests and the new Indiana Jones skin coming soon.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation