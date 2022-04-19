There has been no shortage of superhero skins to make their way to the Fortnite cosmetic locker. While the Marvel cinematic universe has received the bulk of the superhero cosmetics, the DC universe also boasts over a dozen skins currently in Fortnite. DC's main heroes include the likes of Batman, Superman, and Aquaman. However, as veteran Fortnite players know, more than just the headline superheroes have become available over the years.

Catwoman's Comic Book outfit was the first DC skin to be released in Fortnite way back in September of 2019. This was during Chapter 1, Season X of the battle royale and kicked off a string of DC skins that would be released in the coming seasons.

Most of the skins from the DC universe have come by way of the Item Shop or through in-game bundles. Unfortunately, many of these bundles haven't appeared in Fortnite for a few seasons, which could mean Epic Games has no plan of making them available again. A couple of cosmetics have also notably been included in a season's Battle Pass, meaning unless players acquired the skin that season, they won't be able to add it to their locker in 2022.

DC skins have mostly been released through in-game Fortnite bundles.

There are also some DC skins that were available through a month's Crew Pack. Once again, if players weren't subscribed to Fortnite's monthly subscription service when the skin was released, there's little chance it will appear in the Item Shop or as a bundle in the future.

While DC skins don't arrive as frequently as Marvel cosmetics, Epic Games has been steadily adding to the franchise's lineup over the past several seasons. For a full look at every DC skin released in Fortnite so far, check out the list below. We will also state how the skin arrived in Fortnite so fans know if there's a chance of it returning to the Item Shop again.

Fortnite: Every DC Skin So Far

Aquaman - Chapter 2, Season 3 Battle Pass

- Chapter 2, Season 3 Battle Pass Armored Batman Zero - Armored Batman Zero Bundle/Item Shop

- Armored Batman Zero Bundle/Item Shop Batman Comic Book Outfit - Batman Caped Crusader Pack

- Batman Caped Crusader Pack Batman Zero - Batman Zero Bundle/Item Shop

- Batman Zero Bundle/Item Shop Beast Boy - Beast Boy Bundle/Teen Titans Cup/Item Shop

- Beast Boy Bundle/Teen Titans Cup/Item Shop Black Manta - Item Shop

- Item Shop Bloodsport - Bloodsport Bundle/Item Shop

- Bloodsport Bundle/Item Shop Catwoman Comic Book Outfit - Catwoman Pack/Item Shop

- Catwoman Pack/Item Shop Catwoman Zero - Catwoman Zero Bundle/Item Shop

- Catwoman Zero Bundle/Item Shop Deathstroke Zero - Deathstroke Zero Bundle/Item Shop

- Deathstroke Zero Bundle/Item Shop Green Arrow - Crew Pack (January 2021)

- Crew Pack (January 2021) Harley Quinn - Harley Quinn Bundle/Item Shop

- Harley Quinn Bundle/Item Shop Poison Ivy - The Last Laugh Bundle

- The Last Laugh Bundle Rebirth Harley Quinn - Batman x Zero Point Mini Comic Book Series

- Batman x Zero Point Mini Comic Book Series Rebirth Raven - Chapter 2, Season 6 Battle Pass

- Chapter 2, Season 6 Battle Pass The Batman Who Laughs - The Batman Who Laughs Bundle/Item Shop

- The Batman Who Laughs Bundle/Item Shop The Dark Knight Movie Outfit - Batman Caped Crusader Pack

- Batman Caped Crusader Pack The Flash - Flash Bundle/The Flash Cup/Item Shop

- Flash Bundle/The Flash Cup/Item Shop The Joker - The Last Laugh Bundle

- The Last Laugh Bundle Superman (Clark Kent) - Chapter 2, Season 7 Battle Pass

- Chapter 2, Season 7 Battle Pass Wonder Woman - Wonder Woman Bundle/Wonder Woman Cup/Item Shop

It's unclear how many of these current DC skins could eventually return to the Item Shop for players to purchase. Most of them come from packs or bundles that Epic Games might put up for sale once again. It's also unknown what future DC skins could be in the works for a release in Fortnite.