Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z Content Launches On August 16

After months of rumors, speculation, and leaks, Epic Games has teased that a Dragon Ball Z event of some kind is coming to Fortnite beginning August 16.

Official Fortnite social media pages shared a single image of Shenron--the dragon who is summoned when all seven Dragon Balls are assembled in the show--hovering over the Reality Tree from the current Fortnite map. The image's caption reads "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."

Dragon Ball Z's arrival into the battle royale has been rumored since early July, when prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR tweeted that a symbol representing the storied anime franchise had appeared in the game's files. Further leaks indicated that multiple skins, emotes, and even a new mythic weapon could be coming as well, but nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games outside of the event's start date.

Dragon Ball Z will join Naruto on the list of famous anime franchises that have made the (shonen) jump to the popular battle royale, with Naruto's second wave of skins dropping into the shop in late June.

While we wait for the DBZ event to begin, players can visit the Rocket League Live creative map currently available, which is broadcasting the entire Rocket League Championships tournament and giving players a chance to earn Rocket League-themed cosmetics in Fortnite.