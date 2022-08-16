Fortnite Dragon Ball: Where To Find Kamehameha, Nimbus Cloud, And Capsules
The big new event comes with some cool items to try out.
Fortnite's long-awaited Dragon Ball crossover is now underway with a massive event absolutely packed full of new POIs, skins and cosmetics to snag, and a fresh batch of utility items to check out. Those looking to find the brand new Dragon Ball-themed items to use on the battle royale island should look no further, as we'll tell you all about where you can score Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud below.
Where to get Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud
There are multiple methods to obtain the new Mythic-level Dragon Ball items.
Capsules
The most consistent way to get Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud items is to loot Capsule Corp capsules which fall from the sky throughout the match. These function similarly to supply drops, except they're much more prevalent, and they'll fall more and more often as the storm ring closes in.
Bulma at Kame House
Another way to get the items is to head over and see Bulma at Kame House. This POI is located on an island on the far right side of the map. Bulma will sell you Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud for 250 gold bars each.
Dragon Ball Vending Machines
Dragon Ball Vending Machines also sell the items for 250 gold bars. These are located in three spots: Inside of Rave Cave, west of Coney Crossroads, and just north of Rocky Reels.
The Fortnite Dragon Ball event is shaping up to be the biggest crossover the game has perhaps ever done, or ever could do, so don't miss our complete coverage on the collaboration, which includes a full run of new in-game Dragon Ball Power Unleashed challenges with free rewards to earn.
