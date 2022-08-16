Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More

After leaks, rumors, and one official teaser last week, the Fortnite Dragon Ball Super collaboration is officially underway, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Bulma features a Lab Coat alt style, Vegeta sports base level, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Super Saiyan Blue Evolved styles, and Goku brings his base level, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct looks.

Alongside the Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover skins, there is an in-depth new Power Unleashed event with free cosmetics, new Dragon Ball-themed creative maps, new weapons in battle royale, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Dragon Ball event.

Fortnite Dragon Ball Skins

Skins will be sold in two bundles, while a third gear bundle will also be available for purchase. The Goku & Beerus bundle includes the following:

Goku skin Alternate styles included

skin Beerus skin

skin Seer Fish back bling

back bling Power Pole (Nyoibo) back bling

back bling Power Pole (Nyoibo) pickaxe

pickaxe Goku's Charging Up Emote

Emote Power Unleashed loading screen

Gallery

The Vegeta & Bulma will give players the following items:

Vegeta skin Alternate styles included

skin Bulma skin Alternate style included

skin Vegeta's Charging Up emote

Finally, the Gear Bundle sold separately contains the below:

Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) glider

glider Space Pod glider

glider Fusion! Hah!! emote

emote Kamesennin's Staff pickaxe

pickaxe Kamesennin's Shell back bling

Fortnite Dragon Ball challenges and creative mode takeover

Multiple in-game events will also be featured during the crossover event, including the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed Quests that offer special rewards, extra battle pass levels, and a Shenron glider to those who complete quests and collect the Dragon Balls. We'll have a complete guide on this expansive in-game event very soon.

Dragon Balls can be found on multiple Fortnite Creative maps featuring prominent locations from the Dragon Ball universe. The creative maps include Kami's Palace, Goku's House, and the Room of Spirit and Time, among others. Also available will be a special cruise ship creative map that will play episodes of Dragon Ball Super in their entirety for players to watch together.

New Dragon Ball weapons in battle royale

Finally, two Dragon Ball-themed in-game items have made their debut: the Kamehameha weapon lets players harness Goku's iconic attack during a match, while the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) item allowa a player to call the Nimbus Cloud during a match and take to the skies for quick flight.

This is not the first time Fortnite has crossed over with a major anime franchise, as Naruto received two waves of skins and other cosmetics, one in November 2021 and the other in June 2022. Fortnite is available to download for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.