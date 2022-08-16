Fortnite Dragon Ball Challenges: All Quests, Rewards, And Guides
One of Fortnite's biggest crossovers ever is now available with the Dragon Ball Super collaboration. If you want to earn some free Dragon Ball cosmetics, here's all you need to know about the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed challenges.
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super have officially crossed over for one of the video game's biggest collaborations in its nearly five-year history. The event is packed with new things to see and do. You can visit several Dragon Ball maps in Creative mode, find new weapons and items around the island in battle royale, purchase one of four new character skins, and more. For most people, the big draw is going to be the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed Quests, or likely better known simply as the Fortnite Dragon Ball challenges. There's a ton already in the game with many more to come over the course of the two-week event. Here's all you need to know about these new Dragon Ball challenges in Fortnite.
Fortnite Dragon Ball challenges
There will be seven waves of challenges, with the first two available immediately. Each wave contains multiple quests, and each wave requires you to complete most--but not all--challenges to earn a Dragon Ball. Once you've earned seven Dragon Balls, you can summon Shenron--or at least a free glider that looks like them. Therefore, even the most diligent of players can't earn the glider on launch day, as you'll need to await future challenges appearing in the game.
You may want to complete all challenges anyway, however, as doing so increases your power level and unlocks additional free cosmetics in the battle pass-like Power Unleashed Quest rewards tree. Below we'll break down each wave of challenges, leaving space for future updates as new Power Unleashed Quests become available.
Warmup
- Complete Warmup quests (3) - Dragon Ball
- Open Capsule Corp capsules (2)
- Collect the Nimbus Cloud or Kamehameha in different matches (2)
- Visit a familiar training location (1)
- Purchase an item from a Dragon Ball vending machine (1)
- Destroy objects with a Kamehameha (100)
- Travel distance riding a Nimbus Cloud (1500)
- Watch Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival (1)
Sparring Practice
- Complete Sparring Practice quests (3) - Dragon Ball
- Join a Versus battle in different matches (2)
- Win a Versus battle (1)
- Sprint distance in Versus battle
- Damage an enemy player before taking damage in different matches (3)
- Deal damage to enemy players with the Kamehameha (300)
Strength Training
Available on August 17
Agility Training
Available on August 18
Endurance Training
Available on August 19
Focus Training
Available on August 20
Recovery
Available on August 21
Guides for all Dragon Ball challenges
Now that you know what the challenges are, here's how to complete them. Starting with the Warmup quests, you'll see Capsule Corp capsules drop into the map just like Supply Drops. That's where you'll get the Dragon Ball weapon, the Kamehameha, and item, the Nimbus Cloud. Anything related to capsules, the Nimbus Cloud, or the Kamehameha will need to start with these randomly-spawning Dragon Ball-themed airdrops, unless you don't mind spending your gold bars on them. In that case, you can buy them from Bulma at the Kame House on the small island on the eastern edge of the map.
To visit a familiar training location, you'll need to head to the Kame House, which is along the beach in the far-east side of the island. If the challenge doesn't pop when you arrive, try speaking to the NPC there, Bulma. Dragon Ball vending machines can be found at the Rave Cave, west of Coney Crossroads, and within Rocky Reels.
Versus battles are new one-on-one battles you can opt into using Versus Boards. These have replaced Bounty Boards, so simply head to any place where you'd previously find Bounty Boards to enter into a Versus battle. To watch Dragon Ball Super within Fortnite, head to the game's creative mode and you'll find the Dragon Ball Super crossover maps, including an in-game theater where you can watch Dragon Ball Super.
Fortnite Dragon Ball rewards
In addition to unlocking the Shenron glider for earning all seven dragon balls, you can also claim seven more free cosmetics, and some battle pass levels, with the Power Unleashed rewards track. The following items can be yours if you earn 120M power level through completing challenges:
- Five battle pass levels
- Smiling Goku emoticon
- Fusion! spray
- Dragon Radar back bling
- Bulma's Wink emoticon
- Boosting Ki emote
- Super Saiyan Blue Goku spray
- Charging Up emote
If you'd rather purchase these items and not worry about needing to unlock them before the event ends on August 30, you can do so for 1800 V-Bucks, or about $15.
Bookmark this page as we'll be bringing you guides on the Dragon Ball challenges all week long.
