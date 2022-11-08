Fortnite Dial-A-Drop Debuts: Where To Find It And How It Works

Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 has introduced some fresh guns and items thus far, such as the explosive Goo Gun, the powerful Cobra DMR, and the Halloween event's deadly Howler Claws. They've all been cool, of course, but if you've ever wanted a bit more control over when you get some helpful stuff in the game, Epic's brand-new Dial-A-Drop is perfect for you. Using this utility item lets you choose a supply drop type to aid you and your squad, so read on to learn more about it.

How to get a Dial-A-Drop and how it works

The Dial-A-Drop is a rare-tier item, meaning it's not likely to be plentiful in most matches. If you're looking to round one up, though, you can find them on the ground, in chests, or even in other natural supply drops like Russian dolls.

The Dial-A-Drop allows you to call in a supply drop to your location. However, it's unique in that it gives you the ability to choose what type of supply drop you'd like from three different selections. They are:

  • Standard: This supply drop is identical to those that drop naturally across the island.
  • Vehicle: This supply drop spawns an OG Bear pickup truck equipped with a Cow Catcher and a set of Off-Road Tires.
  • Healing: This supply drop comes bearing only healing items.

Because of the fact that you have control over what type of supply drop you'd like to receive, be sure to always prioritize a drop that will best benefit you and your team. The mix of guns, utility items, and healing items that come from a Standard drop may seem like the best choice in many cases, but keep in mind that the extra healing items from the Healing supply drop can be especially useful when your group is struggling to get shields and health after a series of close calls. Whichever one you choose, be prepared to defend it, as it's likely to draw some attention.

For more on Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4, check out how to unlock the new Chrome Punk skin.

