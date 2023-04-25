Fortnite Crew Subscribers Now Get Rocket League's Premium Rocket Pass Too

For nearly two years, Fornite Crew subscribers have enjoyed access to the current battle pass, a monthly deposit of 1,000 V-Bucks, and an exclusive Crew skin with an assortment of other cosmetics all for $12 a month. Starting today, the subscription has another perk: access to Rocket League's premium Rocket Pass.

Like Fortnite, Rocket League launches a new season and Rocket Pass about four times a year, and going forward, active Fortnite Crew subscribers will get the latest premium ($10) Rocket Pass for no additional charge. Historically, each Rocket Pass has included more than 70 rewards each season ranging from new battle-cars, wheels, decals, goal explosions, and more.

Like the Fortnite battle pass (and most other battle passes), cosmetics released through the Rocket Pass are exclusive and can't be obtained once a season ends. The move comes as the latest in a long line of collaborations between the two games, which began after Epic Games, developer and publisher of Fortnite, acquired Psyonix, developer and former publisher of Rocket League.

Your Crew membership is now rocket-boosted.

Previously, the two games have crossed over in a series of events called Llama-Rama, later encompassing the mobile spin-off, Rocket League Sideswipe, too. Just last year, Rocket League's poster car, Octane, was featured as a vehicle on the Fortnite island with all its boosting, flips, and tricks intact. There's every reason to believe the two games will continue to cross over in the future as Epic seeks to keep players invested in its two biggest first-party games.