Fortnite Crew Subscribers Can Get 3 Months Of Spotify Premium For Free Soon

Offer applies only to accounts that have never purchased Premium.

Fortnite Crew subscribers can now get three months of Spotify Premium for free. Any Fortnite Crew subscriptions made between March 22 and June 30 can qualify you for a redeemable code.

Players can start redeeming their codes starting on April 22 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. All codes expire on August 1. The offer can only activate on accounts that have never purchased Premium.

The Spotify Premium deal is only available in select countries, including the United States and UK.

Fortnite Crew is a monthly $12 USD subscription launched in November 2020. The Fortnite Crew package comes with the full season's Battle Pass, a monthly 1,000 V-Bucks bonus, and a monthly crew pack. The crew pack comes with a new crew-exclusive skin and at least one accessory. Aprils' crew pack featured a new skin for Alli and the following accessories: Squee Back Bling, Skellyfish Pickaxe, and Cat’s Paw Wrap.

In other Fortnite news, Brie Larson's Fortnite Locker just launched. It's a celebrity curation of five cosmetic items: Bushranger (skin), Buzzy Bag (back bling), Honey Hitters (pickaxe), Glitter (emote), Freemix (emote). Larson's Fortnite locker is selling for 2,000 V-Bucks (so approximately $16).

Epic also added Horizon Zero Dawn's protagonist Aloy to Fortnite. There's also an Aloy Bundle that comes with a special skin, Glinthawk Glider, Aloy's Spear (pickaxe), Heart-rizon (emote), Blaze Canister (back bling), and Shield-Weaver wrap. A new limited-time Duos mode called Team Up! Aloy & Lara will also launch soon. Players will become either Lara Croft or Aloy and defeat other teams together.

