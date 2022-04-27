Fortnite Crew Pack May 2022 Features The Mechanical Melee Artist Southpaw

Epic Games has revealed the Fortnite Crew Pack for May 2022, and the featured skin this time is Southpaw, a rough-and-tumble fighter with a techie twist.

Southpaw is a boxer-themed skin, but not in the traditional sense. Her human arms are bound together via some sort of Chinese finger-trap looking device, but she's adorned with two massive robot arms on her shoulders that do her fighting for her. A preview video (below) gives a brief glimpse of how Southpaw operates, including how the mechanical arms aid her in battle.

Everyone loves an underdog 👑

Southpaw joins the Fortnite Crew on May 1, 2022. https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/UjriKDB3QT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 27, 2022

The Southpaw Crew Pack comes with the Southpaw skin, Counterpunch back bling, and Arc Flail pickaxe, however more rewards will be coming throughout the month of May including loading screens, a new lobby track, and more. Fortnite Crew subscriptions also come with the current battle pass and 1000 V-Bucks to spend in the items shop.

While you're waiting for Southpaw to throw down on the island, you can drop in now and complete this week's Resistance quests, as well as the next stage of the Covert Ops challenge for the Secret Sledge pickaxe.