Fortnite Crew Pack For January 2022 Pack Includes Snow Stealth Slone

After the trailer for the January 2022 Fortnite Crew pack leaked earlier in the month, Epic Games has confirmed the return of IO higher-up and Fortnite villain Dr. Slone is the next Fortnite Crew Pack.

As the leak showed, Snow Stealth Slone, will come equipped with a Snow Stealth Hardcase back bling, a Sleet Spike pickaxe, and a Snow Stealth wrap that matches her outfit. The pack also comes with an alternate style, Winter Sunset, for the skin, back bling, and pickaxe.

Snow Stealth Slone will include two styles.

Crew members can also unlock a special Golden Look Board glider during the Fortnite Winterfest event happening now until January 6. The board is a throwback to Midas, a central figure in Fortnite Chapter 2 who has yet to appear on the new island.

Those who sign up for Fortnite Crew before December 31 will also receive the Protocol Pack back bling, a piece that evolves into different stages for every month for six months while their Crew subscription continues, adding a pickaxe at month three.

As always, the Fortnite Crew subscription also includes 1,000 V-Bucks for the in-game Item Shop, as well as the battle pass for the current season. Chapter 3 Season 1's battle pass includes Spider-Man, The Foundation, as played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and more.