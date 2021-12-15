Fortnite Crew Pack For January 2022 Leaks, Reveals Dr. Slone's Return

A new month means a new exclusive skin pack for Fortnite Crew members, and January will mark the return of a familiar foe as confirmed by a recent leak. Dr. Slone--the highest-ranking member of Imagined Order we've met so far and antagonist through much of the second half of Fortnite Chapter 2--is the Crew-exclusive skin for January 2022. More specifically, it's a winter-themed version of the villain called Snow Stealth Slone, equipped with a new pickaxe, back bling, and wrap, with possibly more to be revealed when to Crew Pack is officially unveiled later this month.

January 2021 Fortnite Crew Trailer: pic.twitter.com/AoRmKXXvPZ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2021

According to prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey on Twitter, the January Crew Pack's official description reads as follows: "January's pack features Snow Stealth Slone, weathering the winter in an insulated IO uniform. In addition to the Snow Stealth Slone outfit, this Crew Pack contains the Snow Stealth Hardcase back bling, Sleet Spike pickaxe, and Snow Stealth wrap."

Snow Stealth Slone marks the first Fortnite Crew-exclusive skin of the new year, and she follows December's exclusive skin, the Cube Assassin. Fortnite Crew members also receive 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the Fortnite Shop each month, as well as guaranteed access to the current battle pass, among other benefits. If rumors are to be believed, Crew members may soon elect to spend their stipends on The Matrix crossover skins very soon.