Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Wolverine Zero Skin

Plus all of the usual benefits for subscribers.

By on

Comments

Fortnite Crew subscribers have a new Marvel skin to look forward to, this time of the sword-wielding Wolverine Zero.

From August 1, Fortnite Crew subscribers will be able to get a Wolverine Zero skin, who's based in the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War run of comics. This particular version of Wolverine sports his usual pointy haircut, and is donned with an eyepatch on his left eye, giving him the nickname "Patch."

Click To Unmute
  1. GTA VI Characters, Setting, And Other Details Leak | GameSpot News
  2. Play Modern Warfare II Early For Free | GameSpot News
  3. Kathryn Newton Teases Ant-Man 3's Quantum Realm
  4. Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 Livestream
  5. SAINTS ROW - Eli
  6. Nintendo Switch Sports – First free update available now!
  7. Serum Game Announcement Teaser
  8. Brawlhalla X Assassin's Creed: Crossover - Launch Trailer
  9. Gran Turismo 7 - Patch 1.19
  10. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Launch Announcement Trailer
  11. Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Video Review
  12. Guardians of the Galaxy Stars on Emotional Final Film

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: 7 Ways Fortnite Changed Gaming

On top of the unique outfit, there's the Muramasa Blade Back Bling, "a legendary blade forged by a demon swordsmith," which as long as you also have the pickaxe version equipped, can be unsheathed and used to fight. There's a new loading screen, called the "Best Fight You Ever Had Loading Screen," which shows Wolverine with Jonesy and another character.

For those subscribers that need to cool down a little, logging in during No Sweat Summer automatically unlocks the Cuddle Cerise style of the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling.

As always, subscribers get instinct access to the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass too, and those that already bought the Battle Pass before becoming a Fortnite Crew member will get a one-time only dose of 950 V-Bucks added into their account.

Fortnite Crew members also get 1000 V-Bucks each month, which are received on a subscriber's billing date.

Last month's Fortnite Crew skin was of Phaedra, whose character design can only be described as goth girl summer, and is only available until July 31 at 4:59 PM PT/ 7:49 PM ET. Make sure you sign-up if you want access to the skin.

All Fortnite Crew Skins So Far
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
Android
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)