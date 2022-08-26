Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin
Epic has revealed the latest Fortnite Crew skin for September. Subscribers will have access to the new Loveless skin that comes with a few different variants and other in-game items.
Starting on September 1, subscribers will have the option to wear the Loveless skin that appears to be based on the Getaway Gang set. Players will have the opportunity to change her mask appearance with the following looks:
- Hearts
- Diamonds
- Clubs
- Spades
In addition to her mask, players can pick between the "Diamond King" and "Heart Queen," Back Bling, and whenever a player opens a chest while wearing it, the cards will begin to spin. Lastly, her skin bundle will come with the following items:
- Stylus Edge Pickaxe
- Shooting Shuffle Wrap
- The Loveless Bandit Lobby Track
Fortnite Crew subscribers will also have instant access to the Chapter 3, Season 4 Battle Pass, and 1,000 V-Bucks on their billing date. Players who purchase the Battle Pass before becoming a Fortnite Crew member will receive a one-time reimbursement of 950 V-Bucks to their accounts.
Last month's Fortnite Crew skin was Wolverine Zero, and his design was inspired by the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book. Players can still unlock this skin if they subscribe before August 31 at 4:49 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET.
