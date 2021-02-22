Diablo 2: Resurrected Coming This Year WoW Burning Crusade Classic Confirmed Diablo 4 Rogue Class New Overwatch 2 Details WandaVision Episode 7 BlizzCon Schedule

Fortnite Crew Adds Exclusive Llambro Skin For March Rewards

The latest subscription-exclusive skin is a llama named Llambro.

Fortnite Crew has teased its new exclusive skin for March, featuring a colorful, puffer vest-wearing horned llama named Llambro. The pack also comes with a matching back bling, pickaxe and wrap, which is all included in the monthly $12 subscription along with 1000 V-bucks and access to the current season's Battle Pass.

The cosmetics coming in March include the Llambro Outfit, the Up North Back Bling, the Puffcorn Pick Pickaxe, and the Llegend Wrap. The new cosmetic set joins a whole host of llama-themed skins and cosmetics already in Fortnite, though this one will be exclusive to March subscribers.

Players who subscribe before February 28 still have time to get their hands on February's Fox Clan Vi skin before it goes away. All Fortnite Crew items are yours to keep permanently, even if you cancel your subscription.

Fortnite Crew is a relatively new subscription service for Epic Games' battle royale, offering exclusive cosmetics, V-bucks, and access to the season's battle pass. If players have already paid for the battle pass when they subscribe, they'll be refunded 950 V-Bucks for that season.

