Fortnite Crash Pad Unvaulted: Where To Get Them And How They Work

As Fortnite's No Sweat Summer Event rages on, Epic continues to add non-stop quests, map changes, and items to keep players busy. The Crash Pad, a fan-favorite utility item that can make a huge difference in a variety of situations, has been unvaulted to add to the fun this week. Take a look below where we'll tell you all about Crash Pads and where you can round one up for yourself.

Where to find Crash Pads and how they work

Crash Pads are a mobility item that can be found virtually everywhere--on the ground, in chests, or by opening supply drops.

Crash Pads have a few different uses, but the most obvious one is the ability to allow you to reach new heights quickly. By throwing it on the ground near a structure, you can fire yourself onto the roof to quickly take the high ground or engage whoever may be occupying it.

Crash Pad

Secondly, you can throw a Crash Pad directly below you when falling from heights that might cause damage or kill you. This will allow you to simply land on the Crash Pad and bounce off instead.

Beware, however, that a Crash Pad can be deflated rather easily, so don't be surprised if someone shoots it to force you to stay on the ground. Also, keep in mind that if you attempt to throw a new Crash Pad too close to an existing pad, it will destroy the original one.

