Fortnite Covert Ops Quests: How To Earn Free Secret Sledge Pickaxe

Fortnite's v20.20 update is bringing a slew of changes for players, and from April 22 to May 2, The Origin will have Covert Ops Quests available for everyone willing to take them on. The reward? The Secret Sledge pickaxe, a free harvesting tool cosmetic to use in-game. There will be a total of four quests, with each quest lasting for either two or four days. Players will also need to have completed the previous quest before being able to start the next quest, so since each quest is only available for a limited time, make sure to knock each Covert Ops quest out before the time expires.

The Origin will have a few bonus missions for players during the Covert Ops event.

The dates and times for each quest are as follows:

Quest 1 will begin April 22 at 9 AM ET and ends April 26 at 8:59 AM ET

Quest 2 will begin April 26 at 9 AM ET and ends April 28 at 8:59 AM ET

Quest 3 will begin April 28 at 9 AM ET and ends April 30 at 8:59 AM ET

Quest 4 will begin April 30 at 9 AM ET and ends May 2 at 8:59 AM ET

Each quest will remain active until the minute the next one starts, so if you just need to complete one last objective and it's 8 AM ET, then you'll still have 59 minutes to finish the quest and become eligible for the next one. Make sure to check back here as each quest goes live for guides on how to complete them and claim that Secret Sledge pickaxe for yourself; until then, take a look at the new changes in v20.20 or our list of best landing spots in Chapter 3, Season 2.