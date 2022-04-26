Fortnite Covert Ops Challenge: Where To Collect Compromised Intel

Another Covert Ops challenge dropped into Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 and The Origin isn't asking you to commit any murders today (well, not directly, anyway). We've got a similar starting objective as the last quest, to establish a device uplink in Zero Build, and luckily, we have the same drop locations as the last time around. We do have significantly less time to complete this mission, however, so make sure to get this quest done before 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on April 18th.

The Origin has also assigned us a new second objective due to a "tactical error" on Peely's behalf; we need to collect some compromised intel from two IO outposts in Zero Build. (Note: you don't have to do this all in one round, so if you die or your storm circle shuts you off from the second outpost, just drop back into a new game and go straight for that second outpost.) There are five locations to choose from; one between Greasy Grove and Synapse Station, one just west of the Joneses', one on the path from Sanctuary to Coney Crossroads, one slightly north of the Daily Bugle and east of Sleepy Sound, and finally, one just outside of Logjam Lumberyard. Head to any two of these (I chose the locations by Greasy Grove and Coney Crossroads, but of course, feel free to go wherever you like.)

Head to any two of these locations for this Covert Ops mission.

Once you get to the outpost, look around for a glowing black crate with a folder on it. This is the compromised intel the Origin is looking for. Grab it, rinse and repeat for the second crate at a different outpost, then The Origin will ring you up and you'll get a notification that you've completed the quest.

Congratulations, Looper — you (and not Peely) are now eligible for the next Covert Ops mission, this one coming to you on April 28.