Fortnite Concept Royale Winning Skins Coming Soon

Back in June, Fortnite held a contest where fans could submit winter-themed skin ideas for a chance to have them become official Fortnite skins. The winners, Nalia and Frigid Foregoer, are now finally coming to the Item Shop. They'll make their debut together on December 23 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

Nalia is an owl-themed skin with snowflakes adorning the sleeves and pants. Her creator, LBDArt, describes her as a "fierce guardian of the frozen forests." Frigid Foregoer, meanwhile, is a skeletal warrior with blue bones and clad in all black, part of what creator AltaCalls refers to as the "Arctic Outlaw" set. Foregoer's description says it's "thawed and ready for revenge."

The two skins were the top choices of the Concept Royale contest, which ran earlier this year from June 15 to July 11. Artists could submit their winter-themed skin ideas to Epic Games on Twitter and Instagram with a special hashtag in order to be considered. The two winners not only had their skins added to the game, but they also received a cash prize.

The winter-themed skins are part of Fortnite's Winterfest 2021 event, where players can open gifts for free skins, gun wraps, and more. Winter-themed challenges can be completed for experience and rewards across the new Fortnite Chapter 3 map, which is now more than halfway covered with powdery snow.