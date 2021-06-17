Fortnite: Concept Royale Contest Lets You Design An Outfit

Love Fortnite and have artistic talent? If you answered "yes" to both questions, then there's a chance you could have one of your designs turned into a real Fortnite in-game outfit this December. Fortnite: Concept Royale is the new competition offering glory and even some cash to community members with the best designs.

In order to enter for a chance to win, you need to post your design on either Twitter or Instagram with the #ConceptRoyaleContest hashtag, and Epic Games will choose its two favorite concepts for the full game. You have until July 11 at 11:59 ET to submit and are limited to only one entry, but entrants only need to be 13 in order to participate--the $2,500 cash price is pretty impressive for a kid.

Get the creative juices flowing, Concept Royale is on!



Submit your most festive, frosty, and fun Outfit concept to Twitter or Instagram using #ConceptRoyaleContest for a chance to have your art immortalized in-game. Enter by July 12.



Get all the details https://t.co/eiKoE1HCjc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 15, 2021

Naturally, your artwork must be original, and it cannot infringe on copyrighted material. It should be winter-themed, appropriate for the game, and in addition to drawings, you can also submit 3D models, cosplays, sculptures, or other visual art. You can include logos that Epic Games created itself for Fortnite, so if you wanted to make a twist on one of the original Fortnite characters for your outfit, that should be fair game.

Fortnite began Season 7 a few weeks ago, and it's focused on aliens and UFOs invading the battle royale game. As usual, things are getting progressively weirder, and you can check out the Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 challenges for a rundown of what you have to do for XP this week.