Fortnite Community Gets #FortniteFrog Trending Just For Ribbits And Giggles

Fortnite updates typically occur during overnight US hours, but the most ravenous Fortnite community members, especially the competitive dataminers, like to stay up during the server downtime before an update arrives. With each Fortnite update, you'll find prominent influencers were there well before the sun came up to share all the details on what's new, and with the 17.40 downtime, the community rallied to get #FortniteFrog trending. Why? No reason at all.

The idea was first teased yesterday by Fortnite's most prominent leaker, Hypex, on Twitter.

I've always had an idea to make a dumb fortnite hashtag trend and I think doing it during tonight's downtime is perfect, and @ShiinaBR is gonna help too, cant wait..

Good Night! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 16, 2021

As downtime took effect overnight, Hypex, ShiinaBR, and countless others revealed their toad-ally strange intentions: Get the Fortnite frog into the limelight simply because they can.

EVERYONE JOIN ME & @ShiinaBR, TWEET, QUOTE RT & REPLY WITH #FortniteFrog AND USE THIS AS YOUR PROFILE PIC FOR DOWNTIME!! Let's get a dumb hashtag trending for no reason!!wait pic.twitter.com/4aeRTGf99u — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

The two dataminers have more than two million followers combined, many of whom subscribe to their tweets to be aware of the latest trends and rumors in Fortnite at all times. Suffice it to say, the plan was a success. #FortniteFrog became the top-trending hashtag in the United States after just a few minutes, and stayed there for a good while.

Hours later, it's now fallen out of the top 30, but the mission was a success according to its brainchildren. In fact, they've already announced plans for a sequel of sorts.

#FortniteFrog was trending with 8k tweets, thanks to @ShiinaBR & everyone who helped me with this. Leave your ideas in the replies for what we should do during 18.00's downtime 👀 (we'll skip 17.50) pic.twitter.com/TpxxHstEVU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

Though the overnight US hours are surely an easier time during which one can game the Twitter trends system, the silly movement still reminds us of Fortnite's power as it enters its fifth year as a global juggernaut. Today it's not just video games like Warzone and Apex Legends that must compete with Epic's powerhouse for player dedication; it's even services such as Netflix, according to the company itself.

So often, it seems to be the case that Epic can try anything with Fortnite and when it succeeds, it's a major success, and if it fails, it's so quickly overshadowed by things like the Rift Tour that people are happy to have short memories of the game's lesser moments. Now it seems the community wields some of this power itself.

For more on Fortnite's never-ending quest to take over Twitter and the world as a whole, check out the new Among Us-like Impostors mode, or prepare for the Week 11 challenges.