Fortnite Coin Locations: Where To Place Coins Around The Map For Free Guy Challenge

The latest Fortnite crossover is with Free Guy, the new Ryan Reynolds comedy about a man who discovers he's actually a video game NPC. While reviews have been positive so far, you're not here for critical reception. You want to know where to find the Free Guy coins as part of the new Fortnite challenge which says to place coins around the map between now and September. Here's where you'll find all Free Guy coin locations in Fortnite.

Fortnite Free Guy Coin Locations

There are a total of 10 possible coins you can interact with as part of this challenge, but first, you'll need to complete a few other Free Guy quests. Once you've made it to this one in the quest log by chatting with Guy at ATMs around the map, you'll be ready to place coins in select places across the island.

Like other quests, you'll see where to drop these coins thanks to glowing blue interaction spots that are hard to miss once you're in range. You'll also only need to place three coins out of 10 to finish this challenge and earn 200 gold bars, but we'll show you the easiest three, as well as where you can find the other seven in case your current location isn't conducive to our suggested drop. You'll find Free Guy coins always on the sidewalks within these locations:

Holly Hatchery

Believer Beach (2)

Pleasant Park (2)

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Retail Row

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

To be more specific, here's what we consider to be the best route to complete this challenge in one try:

Drop into Holly Hatchery and look for the coin drop location on the sidewalk next to the Reboot Van. You may need to dodge or defeat the alien NPCs, but they shouldn't pose much of a threat. From there, head north through the wooded area separating Holly Hatchery from Believer Beach.

Once you're in Believer Beach, you'll find two more coin drops that will allow you to finish off this quest fast. The first one is at the southern end of the boardwalk. From there head to the eastside road. Beside the tall building with the pool and sitting, as always, on the sidewalk, you'll find the third and final coin drop you'll need.

The fastest method for finding Fortnite Free Guy coins

So while you could drop into any other named location as listed above, none are faster than this method, especially if you use a car to get from Holly Hatchery to Believer Beach. It should take only about two minutes if left to your own devices.

Once you've finished that, you'll be one step closer to earning the Free Guy emote, which is, well, free. If you enjoy the movie a lot, you can also find the Free Guy skin in the Item Shop right now. If you're just looking for more challenges, this week is loaded with them including the Week 10 challenges, Week 10 Alien Artifacts, Rift Tour quests, and Superman quests. Then again, if you do want critical reception after all, we've got that too.