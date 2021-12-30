Fortnite Cobra Kai Skins Are Coming To Sweep The Leg

Fortnite is set to mix in some karate with its gunplay as new Cobra Kai-inspired gear has been revealed in celebration of the hit Netflix show's Season 4 release.

Ten fresh skins--five male and five female--will let players dress as one of the three main schools in Cobra Kai: Eagle Fang, Miyagi-Do, and the titular Cobra Kai itself. The skins can be purchased separately or in two bundles, Karate KO and Dojo Showdown.

A separate Cobra Kai Gear bundle will also be available, adding multiple extra elements to the Cobra Kai kit. Included in the bundle are two back blings--the Teachings of Miyagi and the Cobra Coin--along with the Dojo Logo and Cobra's Curse pickaxes and an emote of the famous Karate Kid technique, the Crane Kick.

Netflix says Fortnite is its biggest competitor, but it still loves to collaborate with Epic.

Cobra Kai is the latest franchise to crash Fortnite's battle royale, and the first for Netflix since Arcane: A League of Legends Story's Jinx appeared on the island in early November. Other franchises to debut since Chapter 3 began include Gears of War, The Matrix, and Spider-Man.

If Cobra Kai is going to get you back into the battle royale after a hiatus, make sure you train on some of Fortnite's newest mechanics including sliding, using tents to store items for future matches, and the Victory Crown earned after a Victory Royale.