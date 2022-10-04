Fortnite Cobra DMR: Where To Get It And How It Works

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has been underway for about two weeks, and it's finally time for the first big update of the season. Things are certainly changing up a bit with the arrival of holo-chests, the return of grapple gloves, and the vaulting of boogie bombs--but the new Cobra DMR is the star of this update. The standard DMR is being vaulted to give the Cobra DMR a chance to shine, but only time will tell if it can live up to expectations.

Where to find the Cobra DMR and how it works

The Cobra DMR is a marksman rifle that can be found on the ground, in chests and supply drops, and even from fishing--so you shouldn't have too much trouble rounding it up.

Those who enjoy staying at medium-to-long ranges may find this new gun an excellent choice, especially seeing as it sports a 1.6x higher fire rate than the standard DMR. It also comes with a clip size of 20--twice as big as the DMR--making it so that you can fire plenty of shots before needing to load. To balance things out a bit, however, it does feature a bit less damage output than the standard DMR and reloads just a little bit slower, so take that into consideration if you're dealing with medium-range showdowns.

As always, we recommend running a backup gun for close-quarters combat, such as this season's Suppressed SMG or Prime Shotgun. If you're dead-set on being your squad's ranged specialist, though, it never hurts to bring along something to finish folks off, like a Ranger Assault Rifle or Ranger Shotgun. Just be careful out there.

