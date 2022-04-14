Fortnite Coachella Skins Will Make The Battle Royale Rock Beginning April 14

Four new skins and multiple new cosmetics will bring some festival flair to Fortnite.

The Coachella Music Festival is adding a battle royale to its lineup this year, as Epic Games has announced a quartet of Fortnite Coachella skins just in time for this year's event.

Fortnite will celebrate the annual Coachella festival--taking place April 15-17 and April 22-24 this year--with two bundles featuring over a dozen new cosmetics, an in-game photo mode contest, and new featured music as you ride around the island.

Wilder (white shirt) and Lyric
The Rocking at Coachella cosmetic bundle--the first of two Fortnite Coachella skin bundles coming to the item shop--drops April 14 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The bundle includes two skins, Wilder and Lyric, each with an alternate Cosmic Equalizer style that reacts to music. The items included in the bundle--which can also be purchased separately--includes:

  • Wilder skin
    • Finfin back bling included even if bought separately
  • Lyric skin
    • Swaguaro back bling included even if bought separately
  • Neon Biter pickaxe
  • Festival Shredder pickaxe
  • Finfin Flair wrap
Poet (left) and Alto
The second Coachella bundle, Dancing at Coachella, will be added to the item shop April 21 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. This bundle also introduces two more skins called Alto and Poet, both of which react to music and include an extra back bling accessory. The Dancing at Coachella bundle items--which again can be purchased separately if the player prefers--are as follows:

  • Alto skin
    • Sonic Vibes back bling included even if bought separately
  • Poet skin
    • Cosmonautic Helmet back bling included even if bought separately
  • Softest Electropalm pickaxe
  • Cactical Crusher pickaxe
  • Mainstage wrap
  • Enter the Coachellaverse loading screen.

The Fortnite Coachella event will add music from over 30 artists featured in this year's Coachella lineup on Icon Radio, which plays while driving cars on the island, while Epic Games will feature party- and festival-themed photos on the Fortnite website as part of the latest Fortography event.

When you're not jamming in your new skins to the Coachella lineup, head over to Condo Canyon to defend it from the IO forces, or head up to an IO blimp and get yourself a jetpack to fly around the island.

