Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.

Fortnite Chrome Splash

First: the where. Fortunately for all of us, Chrome Splashes are incredibly easy to find--almost as easy to find as wood, stone, or metal. That is to say that you can harvest Chrome Splashes from chrome objects, just as you get building materials. There's a ton of chrome on the island right now, so Chrome Splashes are everywhere.

But if you find yourself in need of more chrome but aren't near any chrome locations, there's an NPC called Maximillian, an old-timey pilot guy hanging out on a floating platform between Shifty Shafts and the Zero Point, who sells chrome splashes

How to use Chrome Splashes

There are two main things you can do with the Chrome Splashes: throw them on yourself and/or your teammates, and throw them onto buildings. Let's start with the second one, because it's pretty simple.

When you hit a building with a Chrome Splash, the first thing you'll notice is that the building turns very silvery. Now that it's chromified, you can actually walk through the wall. Movement through chrome walls isn't quite as fast as walking through a space where a wall isn't--there's a short animation that that shows how you sort of push through it, rather than it being as easy to walk through as it would be if there wasn't a wall at all.

This is what a Chrome Splash looks like.

This walk-through-walls mechanic is for vertical surfaces only--so this is not going to work with floors and ceilings--and it triggers when you push yourself up against the surface in question. And the building will stay chrome until the end of the round or it's destroyed. There are plenty of spots on the island this season where the buildings are already chrome, and yeah, you can walk through those walls too.

Most of the time, though, you're going to be using the Chrome Splashes on yourself. When you do, you'll become a chrome person and you'll be immune from fire. And when you try to sprint, you'll turn into a chromey blob that moves pretty quickly and can do quick dashes that are pretty similar to the Zero Point fish dash that we saw last season, most recently. If you dash into a wall, it'll turn that wall chrome and you'll phase through it. The dash move uses stamina, though, so don't overdo it when you don't have to.

The chrome splash effect doesn't last forever on players, but you'll have a healthy amount of time before it goes away--about 40 seconds by my stopwatch. While you're a blob, you won't take fall damage, but beware: If another player damages you, you'll turn back into your chromified person form. You'll still have fire immunity, but you'll lose your fall damage protection.

And that's everything you need to know to get started with Chrome Splashes. Now get to splashing.

