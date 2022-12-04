Fortnite Characters In Chapter 4 Season 1: All 15 NPC Locations

There's a whole new cast of Fortnite characters to meet. Here's where to find all NPCs this season.

By on

Comments

Fortnite Chapter 4 is here, and in Season 1, you'll want to meet all 15 characters, often called NPCs, to take advantage of their sold items, services, and other special features. Heck, even the unique story dialogue is pretty cool. We're actively seeking out all 15 Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 4 Season 1, and since we're moving through the list pretty quickly, we're publishing this guide now and updating it frequently. Here's every NPC we've found so far, with the promise of mapping them all out very soon.

Fortnite NPC locations in Chapter 4 Season 1

There are currently 15 Fortnite characters to find on the new Chapter 4 island. These include brand-new characters, like Helsie, the vampire hunter, as well as returning heroes like the green-thumbed Sunflower. Below we've mapped all the NPCs we've found so far, and you may want to refresh this page often, as we'll be updating it with each new character we come across until they're all located.

Click To Unmute
  1. Every Rumor And Leak For The Game Awards 2022 | GameSpot
  2. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Official Launch Gameplay Trailer
  3. Fortnite Chapter 4 A New Beginning Trailer
  4. Why The AK-47 Is The Most Iconic Gun In Pop Culture - Loadout
  5. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season Finale Gameplay
  6. Fortnite Chapter 3 End Opening Cinematic
  7. The Callisto Protocol's Goriest Deaths
  8. Firearms Expert Reacts To Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s Guns
  9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - What To Do Once You've Finished The Game
  10. Warframe | Cross Platform Play Available Now
  11. The Callisto Protocol Review
  12. Hearthstone Card Reveal Overlord Drakuru

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Full Match Gameplay

Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 4
Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 4
  1. Aura - (confirming location)
  2. Evie - in a blue house south of Shattered Slabs
  3. Frozen Fishstick - at the top of the lake west of Brutal Bastion
  4. Searching now
  5. Omega Knight - village southwest of Slappy Shores
  6. Searching now
  7. Searching now
  8. Searching now
  9. Searching now
  10. Helsie - northwest of Faulty Splits
  11. Searching now
  12. Snowheart - east of Breakwater Bay
  13. Sunflower - Frenzy Fields
  14. Searching now
  15. Searching now

Be sure to refresh the page to get the most up-to-date version of this map and list. Within a short amount of time today, we'll have it all filled out. For lots more on Fortnite, check out everything new in Chapter 4 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Skins, Emotes, And Other Cosmetics
See More
Mark Delaney on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
Mobile
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)