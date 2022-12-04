Fortnite Characters In Chapter 4 Season 1: All 15 NPC Locations

Fortnite Chapter 4 is here, and in Season 1, you'll want to meet all 15 characters, often called NPCs, to take advantage of their sold items, services, and other special features. Heck, even the unique story dialogue is pretty cool. We're actively seeking out all 15 Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 4 Season 1, and since we're moving through the list pretty quickly, we're publishing this guide now and updating it frequently. Here's every NPC we've found so far, with the promise of mapping them all out very soon.

Fortnite NPC locations in Chapter 4 Season 1

There are currently 15 Fortnite characters to find on the new Chapter 4 island. These include brand-new characters, like Helsie, the vampire hunter, as well as returning heroes like the green-thumbed Sunflower. Below we've mapped all the NPCs we've found so far, and you may want to refresh this page often, as we'll be updating it with each new character we come across until they're all located.

Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 4

Aura - (confirming location) Evie - in a blue house south of Shattered Slabs Frozen Fishstick - at the top of the lake west of Brutal Bastion Searching now Omega Knight - village southwest of Slappy Shores Searching now Searching now Searching now Searching now Helsie - northwest of Faulty Splits Searching now Snowheart - east of Breakwater Bay Sunflower - Frenzy Fields Searching now Searching now

Be sure to refresh the page to get the most up-to-date version of this map and list. Within a short amount of time today, we'll have it all filled out.