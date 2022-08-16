Fortnite Characters In Chapter 3 Season 3 - All 34 NPC Locations

New Fortnite characters, or NPCs, have arrived on the island with the new Fortnite Dragon Ball event and the 21.40 update. This update brings a ton of new stuff--especially exciting content if you're a Dragon Ball fan--but any type of Fortnite player can at least enjoy meeting new NPCs 32, 33, and 34. Their locations have been added to our ongoing Fortnite character map below. You can use it to find all 34 Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 characters, buy items or services from them, or even duel them in some cases. Here's all you need to know about Fortnite NPCs.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 NPCs

Currently, there are 31 NPCs listed as being on the island, however this is a bit misleading, as NPC 1, Lil Whip, isn't available and he's been replaced at Coney Crossroads. For now, all but one are friendly, non-hostile folks, which makes sense given this season's good vibes. Darth Vader is the single hostile exception and will drop his Mythic lightsaber when defeated. But otherwise, it's all dance parties and roller coasters. We’ve pinned down the exact locations of all Fortnite Season 3 NPCs, and can include a fully labeled map below thanks to iFireMonkey's datamining efforts. Note that because Darth Vader's location changes with each round, he's not shown on the map or in the list below.

The Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 NPCs include:

All 34 Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 3, Season 3

Lil' Whip - Not currently available (previously found at Coney Crossroads) Rustler - Shifty Shafts The Paradigm - Seven Outpost II (northwest of Logjam Lumberyard) The Scientist - Synapse Station The Origin - Seven Outpost III (northeast corner of the island) The Visitor - Launchpad (east of Sanctuary) Sunbird / Moon Hawk - The Temple (northeast of Daily Bugle) Guaco - Greasy Grove Mancake - Rocky Reels Bao Bros - Condo Canyon The Imagined - Seven Outpost V (west of Rave Cave) Cuddle Team Leader - Rave Cave (upper northern platform) Stash'd - Chonker's Speedway Haven - Ridgeline Ranger Station (west of Coney Crossroads) Jonesy The First - The Joneses (northside, does not spawn in every round) Ludwig - The Joneses (southside, does not spawn in every round) Bunker Jonesy - The Joneses (southside, does not spawn in every round) Mullet Marauder - The Joneses (northside, does not spawn in every round) Metal Team Leader - Shroom Chalet (northwest of Reality Falls, does not spawn in every round) Cuddlepool - Shroom Chalet (northwest of Reality Falls, does not spawn in every round) Quackling - Shroom Chalet (northwest of Reality Falls, does not spawn in every round) 22. Kyle - Logjam Lumberyard Cryptic - Rave Cave (interior dance floor) Fishstick - Sleepy Sound The Foundation - Seven Outpost VII (east of Sanctuary) Meowscles - Scratch Pad (west of Reality Falls) The Order - Seven Outpost IV (south of Condo Canyon) Evie - Cuddle Cruisers (east of The Daily Bugle) Panther - gas station northeast of Rocky Reels The Underwriter - Tilted Towers Beach Bomber - Coney Crossroads Blackheart - Lazy Lagoon (formerly The Daily Bugle) Sabina - Shell or High Water (northwest of Sleepy Sound) Bulma - Kame House (east of Sanctuary)

For more on Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3, don't miss the new weapons, Zero Week Quests, map changes, and the battle pass.