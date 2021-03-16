Fortnite Chapter 6 Goes Live With Zero Crisis Finale, Lara Croft, Weapon Crafting, Animals, New Battle Pass
It's a huge day for Epic's battle royale game Fortnite.
The next evolution of Fortnite is here. Epic Games has patched the battle royale game to introduce Chapter 2 Season 6, which adds a new single-player mission, Lara Croft skins, a new battle pass, crafting for weapons, new wildlife, and more.
There is also a new cinematic, and it's the most in-depth and impressive to date. The video shows Agent Jones on a mission with some high-stakes consequences--check it out below.
Zero Crisis Finale
The new single-player story mission, Zero Crisis Finale, follows Agent Jones. He successfully sealed the Zero Point in a tower of stone. But during the process, it sent a "mysterious pulse" throughout the island, "erasing any advanced technology in its path and reshaping the landscape of the island."
This mission is playable solo when you first boot up Fortnite with the new Season 6 update. Unlike previous seasons, you can't miss this event.
Primal Biome
A "primal" biome is spreading across the island. Here is the official description:
UNTOUCHED BY MODERN TECHNOLOGY, A PRIMAL BIOME SPREADS THROUGH THE ISLAND. AT ITS CENTER IS THE SPIRE AND THE VILLAGE THAT SURROUNDS IT. LURKING IN THE SHADOW OF THE SPIRE, THE WILDERNESS HAS TAKEN OVER THE ISLAND'S LOCATIONS, LIKE COLOSSAL CROPS AND BONEY BURBS. IF YOU VENTURE TO THE EDGES OF THE PRIMAL BIOME, YOU'LL FIND GUARDIAN SPIRES PROTECTED BY MYSTERIOUS FORCES.
Weapon Crafting
Also new in Chapter 2 Season 6 is weapon crafting. No longer do players need to find their tools--they can make them. You can craft weapons anywhere you are using loot from wildlife and other technology you find on the map. Players can create things like the Primal Rifle, the Revolver, and the Flame and Metal bow.
New Wildlife
Players will encounter all manner of wildlife on Fortnite's island with the Season 6 update. The creatures include harmless ones like chickens to deadly animals like wolves. Players can kill or tame the animals to gather materials for crafting. Epic also teased that "the most fearsome" predators have "yet to hatch," which certainly sounds like dinosaurs are coming to Fortnite.
Bunker Chests
New "bunker chests" are now scattered throughout Fortnite's island. These special chests contain "powerful weapons" such as rocket launchers and more that can range from rare to legendary. More weapons and upgrades, including the "chonkers" tire set," will come to Fortnite throughout Season 6.
New Battle Pass (with Lara Croft)
As usual, another season means another Battle Pass. This newest Battle Pass comes with a variety of extras to unlock, including four different styles of the action hero Lara Croft. There are also new skins for Jones, Tarana, Raz, Cluck, Raven, and Spire Assassin. Later in Season 6, Epic will add a new skins for the soccer legend Neymar Jr.
Only The Beginning
As usual, Fortnite is likely containing some surprises and secrets that we haven't discovered yet. Part of the appeal of Fortnite is that the game is always evolving with gameplay, story, and more, so it will be fun to see what happens in the coming days and weeks as people learn more.
