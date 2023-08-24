Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Start Time: When Will Fortnite Servers Be Back Up?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is starting very soon. In fact, the Fortnite servers are down in anticipation of the new season launch. This scheduled downtime is nothing to worry about. It's merely time for Epic to apply the Chapter 4 Season 4 patch.

If you're wondering when you can jump into the game, here's everything you need to know.

Fortnite servers down - When does Chapter 4 Season 4 start?

Fortnite is currently in scheduled downtime following the end of Chapter 4 Season 3. This means Chapter 4 Season 4 is just around the corner, and with it will come new weapons, a new heist-themed look for the island, and a new battle pass, among many other things.

But none of that matters until the Fortnite servers are letting players back into the game. Epic likes to keep this a surprise, but history suggests Fortnite will be playable again sometime around 4 AM - 7 AM PT / 7 AM - 10 AM ET on August 25. This three-hour window is our best guess based on having covered many seasons of Fortnite by now, and as always, the actual time is subject to change.

That's because downtime is needed to apply the game's latest patch, and patches can be delayed. Even if Epic is shooting for the earliest possible time to launch Chapter 4 Season 4, things can get in the way of that plan.

As soon as Fortnite downtime ends, you'll find absolutely everything you need to know about Chapter 4 Season 4 right here on GameSpot. See you on the other side, loopers.