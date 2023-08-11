Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Start Date, Leaks, And Everything We Know

Fortnite's latest summer season is going out with a bang thanks to the new Jujutsu Kaisen event and mini-pass, and Chatpter 4 Season 4 is right around the corner to bring us a new battle pass, new storylines, possibly the end of Chapter 4, and what's shaping up to be Fortnite's biggest collaboration ever. Let's take a look at what we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 begin?

The in-game messaging says that Season 3 will wrap up on August 25 at 2am ET, and if Epic follows the same pattern as the other season launches this year, downtime should only be a few hours. Season 4 should begin sometime during the morning of August 25.

Will there be a live event at the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Despite Slone setting up some kind of dope giant laser in the jungle this week that we would love to see in action--if the season is really going to end in the middle of the night US time, there probably won't be a live event. But it's always possible that season 4 will open with some kind of story thing.

What's on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass?

There haven't been any Season 4 battle pass leaks thus far. But we've got one potential clue.

Are there any official Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 teasers yet?

Brazilian influencer Sharshock tweeted on Friday evening that he had received a package from Epic that seems to be some kind of tease for Season 4.

1º TEASER OFICIAL DA TEMPORADA 4 DO CAPÍTULO 4!

🇧🇷 Recebi um quadro misterioso de um Eclipse Lunar com uma Lua de Sangue! Junto veio uma carta escrito "Obrigado pela adição à minha coleção - Kouji Datura”

🇺🇸 I just received a Bloodmoon poster with a letter: "Thanks - for adding… pic.twitter.com/oXnX8hatwD — Sharshock (@sharshock) August 11, 2023

Now, those of you who played Fortnite back in Chapter 3 Season 1 will remember that one of the legendary skins from that season's battle pass was a guy named Ronin. His set of cosmetics was called The Order of the Waning Moon, and his back bling was literally a glowing red crescent moon symbol. So it seems quite possible that we could get a Ronin reskin or, more likely, a new Order of the Waning Moon character in the Season 4 battle pass.

What do we know for sure about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 so far?

Aside from the start date, nothing official has been revealed at all. No teasers or anything from Epic aside from that moon thing, no cryptic tweets from Donald Mustard, and nothing in the game looking ahead as far as anybody can tell--but there was a hidden cursed Jujutsu Kaisen llama in this season's key art from months ago, so even if there a secret tease we might not actually understand what it is yet.

For example, the Jujutsu Kaisen update also added a new cave maze inside the iceberg north of Lonely Labs. You have to navigate the maze for one of Slone's story quests, but adding a new location like that is a lot of work for some quests most people won't touch, and it's in a place where there's been nothing going on for almost three whole seasons. So it wouldn't be so outlandish to expect some major changes to happen in that corner of the map next season. But we'll see.

Also, a few major Fortnite dataminers, including Gmatrix and YLSDev, were recently banned by Epic permanently--meaning there are fewer key leak sources at the moment than we usually have.

All that said, there have been two massive, long-running rumors about upcoming additions to Fortnite that could happen during Season 4.

Is Fortnite x Lego happening in Chapter 4 Season 4?

Fortnite's collaboration with Lego is officially confirmed, but the details--and specifically the timing--remain murky. But according to dataminers like Wenso, the Lego collab will arrive at the end of Season 4 like the Most Wanted, Star Wars and Jujutsu Kaisen brought each of their respective seasons to a close.

But apparently this one is gonna be much bigger than any of these mini-passes we've gotten in Chapter 4 so far. When Season 4 launches on August 25, it'll be Fortnite's version 26.00. While whole numbers are usually reserved for new seasons, Wenso says the Lego update will arrive in November, and it will be version 27.00 despite not actually being a new full season.

We don't know much about what will actually go into this collaboration, but one of the central concepts will be a "digital twin" mechanic that will allow you to bring Lego creations from real life into Fortnite somehow--that's that metaverse we've been waiting on, baby!

Beyond that, there's been discussion of a supposed Lego battle royale island, but there's nothing concrete here yet, and if the Lego event doesn't start until November then we aren't likely to learn much else about it before Season 4 begins.

Is Fortnite getting a racing mode in Chapter 4 Season 4?

Here's been a lot of chatter this year about a new mode codnamed DelMar, which will allegedly be an arcade-style kart-racing mode with full vehicle customization and a separate battle pass. That sounds pretty beefy and not at all surprising since Epic owns Rocket League developer Psyonix.

Fortnite Racing Mode Info Recap (Delmar)



The Baseline Info:

- Has a "Garage" Tab in lobby with customizable vehicle

- Currently being tested on Chapter 5 - Season 1

- Has a unique Battle Pass

- Supports Competitive

- Has Time Trials

- Has a Tutorial



The Modes:

- Death Race

-… pic.twitter.com/gCS0FZgjPv — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 31, 2023

Is this coming during Season 4? No one seems to know about the timing of this one, and so this may not happen until after Season 4.