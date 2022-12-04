Fortnite Chapter 4 Map Revealed: New POIs, Gameplay Changes, And More

Fortnite Chapter 4 has arrived, and maybe more exciting than anything else is its new map. The new Fortnite map has some touchstones of past maps, like various biomes, a mountain range, and a wintry section that will no doubt be the focal point of the forthcoming winter event. Here's a breakdown of everything we've learned about the new Fortnite Chapter 4 map.

New POIs

It's a whole new island this season, so naturally there's a lot more to see than just a few new landing spots. Still, a few locales might look familiar if you've been playing Fortnite for a while. The Citadel is a medieval village somewhat like where Geralt of Rivia might pass through--which is perfect since he's in the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass.

To the northeast is a snowy section that includes drops such as Brutal Bastion and Lonely Labs. Whose labs? It's hard to say for now, but we'll be investigating it this week, no doubt. Frenzy Fields marks the lush green space of the map, though such visuals extend to Slappy Shores and, to an extent, Faulty Splits, as well.

Welcome to your new island.

Gallery

Gameplay changes

Mechanically, a new addition comes in the form of vaulting. Simply sprint toward a waist-high object and you'll automatically leap over it without slowing down or needing to jump manually. If that's not fast enough for you, motorcycles make their debut this season. They have room for two and can be shot off of, even by the driver. It looks like you can do tricks too, according to the launch trailer above.

Kinetic Ore is a new material we're actively investigating, and is said to give players a way of manipulating physics, which ought to prove useful. These new locales offer plenty of ways to test out the Chapter 4 weapons, or you can try out the new Augments system, which grant buffs and abilities such as faster reloading or a way to always redeploy your glider to players who equip them. You can even dislodge giant snowballs, like boulders, and jump inside them to launch sneak attacks on your foes.

As we discover more secrets of Fortnite Chapter 4's island, we'll add them here. For more on the new horizons in Epic's battle royale, here's everything new in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.