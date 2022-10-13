Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 - Week 4 Challenges: Bounties, Bunkers, And Barns

If you're wanting to earn plenty of XP toward unlocking all of the cosmetics in the Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 battle pass, you're going to want to knock out as many challenges as possible. Each week brings more of these quests to complete, and this week is no different. Week 4 of Paradise comes packing some pretty straightforward challenges, but if you're wondering how to get them done, we've got you covered below.

Week 4 challenges

There are seven new challenges in Week 4 of Paradise. Here's how to complete them.

Eliminate a Bounty Target with a sniper rifle or marksman rifle (0/1)

To complete this challenge, start a bounty at any bounty board--there's one in each named location--then eliminate your mark with the Cobra DMR or Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. If you're in a squad-based mode, it may be easier to down them with your preferred weapon, then finish them off with the needed guns when they're in DBNO.

Open a lock with a key and a safe in a single match (0/2)

This challenge requires you to unlock a holo-chest or vault and then also unlock a safe in the same match. You'll need a key for the former, so make sure to round one up in a chest or on the ground somewhere, then use it however you see fit. Safes are frequently found within vaults, so you may be able to knock this one out at the same time if you're lucky. If not, you can also find safes in other town areas, although their spawns are frustratingly randomized.

Use a Port-a-Bunker in different matches (0/2)

Completing this challenge just requires you to find a Port-a-Bunker and use it in two different matches. These are randomly dropped as loot in chests and found as floor loot, but you shouldn't have difficulty finding two over the span of a few matches.

Throw a Launch Pad at Flutter Barn or Shimmering Shrine (0/1)

Find one of the new throwable Launch Pads on the map, then use one at either Flutter Barn or Shimmering Shrine to complete this challenge. We've labeled those locations below.

Flutter Barn (left) and Shimmering Shrine (right)

Headshot opponents with the EvoChrome Shotgun or EvoChrome Burst Rifle (0/15)

This challenge asks you to simply land headshots using either of this season's new EvoChrome weapons. These can be found most commonly in chromed locations, especially within chrome chests. Land somewhere like Herald's Sanctum or Shimmering Shrine to get one, then land those headshots like the pro you are.

Survive Storm Phases (0/10)

This challenge just requires you to survive ten storm phases. Just stay alive! If you go deep into a round, you'll see about 4-6 storm phases, so this may take you as few as two matches.

Deal damage to wildlife (0/1000)

There is no shortage of boars, wolves, and birds all over the map, so dealing 1,000 damage to wildlife for this challenge shouldn't be too much of a hassle. If you're struggling to find some, just head outside of populated areas into the more rural locations to round them up pretty quickly.