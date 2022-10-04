Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Super Level Styles Include New Colors For Spider-Gwen

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will continue the tradition of offering Super Level Styles--special alternate looks for skins included in the battle pass after reaching a certain level--and this time the styles will include the battle pass's special guest, Spider-Gwen.

The Super Level Styles will be available to unlock beginning October 6 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. The alternate skins will once again be split into three colors, and this time they are called Celestial, Spectral, and Aurelian.

Gallery

Celestial skins are darker skins with blue-tinged highlights and will be available between levels 140 and 160 in the battle pass. Spectral adds more color to the mix while still focusing on blue, unlocking between levels 160 and 180. Finally, the Aurelian skins shift from blue to a red/pink motif, and will be given to players between levels 180 and 200.

The five skins that will receive the Super Level Styles are Bytes, Lennox Rose, Meow Skulls, Paradigm (Reality-659), and Spider-Gwen. As usual, the player will decide which skin's alternate they will unlock first as they progress through the late stages of the battle pass.

The Super Level Styles are included with the Fortnite 22.10 patch, which also adds a new weapon in the Cobra DMR, new types of chests that require keys to unlock, and a new set of quests themed around the Bytes skin.

Fortnite is available to download for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.