Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Fish Locations And How To Catch Them

A new season of Fortnite means a new fish collection. And regardless of your reasons for reading this guide--whether you're a completionist, somebody hoping there'll be a reward later in the season for catching them all, or just curious about the best fishing spots--we've got all the currently available info about this season's fishing scene for you.

But before we get to the list of fish, a more basic briefing. You can catch fish for the collection in three game modes: Battle Royale (build and no build), Team Rumble, and Party Royale. The storm moves far too quickly in Team Rumble these days for that mode to be a great place to catch fish in any kind of peace, so it's best to not bother with it if you're just trying to fish. And some of the fish will have to be caught in Battle Royale--though some of the best spots are at the edges of the map, so they're often not so dangerous.

Fishing in Party Royale

For the easiest time catching these fish, you should go to Party Royale, a small social hub island where people can't kill you. In that mode you should be able to catch fish listed as available anywhere, in coastal areas or in desert areas. And that's almost all of the fish--all but four of the 23 fish currently in the collection, in fact. Any fish in the inland rivers or the fish pond northeast of the central town is a desert fish, and the coast is, of course, a coastal region. And, even better, the fishing holes in this mode regenerate over time, so it's not possible to use them all up while you're in there.

To fish in Party Royale you'll need a rod from a free vending machine, but these only come in gray quality. The only way to get a Pro fishing rod in Party Royale is to catch one while fishing--like when you catch a gun instead of a fish in Battle Royale. That means it's much harder to get a Pro rod in Party Royale than it is in BR, since the BR mode will simply let you upgrade a regular rod at an upgrade station for gold rather than having to rely on a random drop.

Maybe the best reason to fish in Party Royale, though? Some fish can only be caught at night, and Party Royale has its own day/night cycle. So you mostly don't have to hope that your Battle Royale loads up at the right time of day. Mostly.

That said, in my experience the fish that require a Pro Fishing Rod are much more likely to pop up in Battle Royale than they are in Party Royale. But with RNG involved, my anecdotal evidence may not mean much on that front.

Where to Fish in Battle Royale

On the Battle Royale map, the coastal areas are similarly easy to figure out--those are the waters beyond the island, or in the bay on the west side of the map. The desert region is similarly easy to spot on the southern end of the map. The other three regions are more ambiguous.

Fish from swampy areas can be found in Loot Lake, at the center of the map just north of Tilted Towers. Fish from forest areas can be found in the eastern regions of the map: the river east of Coney Crossroads, and any of the small ponds between the Herald's Sanctum and Tilted Towers.

And mountainous areas are the snowy parts of the map in the northwest. There's one particular fishing spot that's best for this area--a tiny little island off the western coast that's always surrounded by fishing holes. It's arguably the best place to catch fish in Fortnite right now, period. Here's where it is on the map.

The best fishing spot in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4

On the Battle Royale map the biomes are not mutually exclusive from the coast--the ocean south of Chonker's Speedway will contain both Coastal and Desert fish, for example.

As mentioned above, there are some fish that require a Pro Fishing Rod, which is easy to get in Battle Royale. If you can't find one--or a harpoon gun, which also counts as a Pro Rod--all you need is a regular gray rod, available from any of those barrels that sit next to any body of water, and you can upgrade it at an upgrade station at any gas station for 250 gold. Easy peasy.

Almost all the fish will need to be caught in a fishing hole--those spots in a body of water where you can see fish grouped up closely and jumping around. The exceptions are small fries, which can be fished even without a fishing hole, though you'll also be catching plenty of rusty cans and small amounts of ammo when you try that.

One last practical tip before we get into the collection itself: If you're playing solo and you encounter somebody else at your fishing spot, try to play nice. So many great Fortnite memories come from those moments where you meet an opponent and don't fight them. And when you're trying to catch an elusive White Slurpfish, having a de facto teammate for protection certainly can't hurt.

Where and how to find every fish in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4

Now that you have all those general tips, it's time to get started for real. Here's every fish in the season 4 collection, listed by their numbers on the collection page, along with how and where to find each of them.

1-3. Orange Flopper, Green Flopper and Blue Flopper: These are the fish you'll encounter most often. All three types of Floppers are available from any fishing hole, with any quality fishing rod, in the Battle Royale mode or Party Royale.

4. Black and Blue Shield Fish: Like the Floppers, this variety of shield fish is available anywhere you find a fishing hole. Including Party Royale.

5. Black Striped Shield Fish: This one is found in coastal areas, and you can also catch it in Party Royale.

6. Green Shield Fish: Available from fishing holes in forest areas. Party Royale is not an option for this one.

7. Pink Shield Fish: Available from desert areas in the southern part of the Battle Royale map, or in the rivers of Party Royale. But this one also requires a Pro Fishing Rod.

8. Light Blue Shield Fish: Can be found in any fishing hole on the Battle Royale map or Party Royale.

9. Blue Slurpfish: Available from any fishing hole on the Battle Royale map or in Party Royale.

10. Yellow Slurpfish: Can be caught in desert areas on the Battle Royale map, or in the inland bodies of water in Party Royale.

11. Purple Slurpfish: Found in mountainous areas of the Battle Royale map. Not available in Party Royale.

12. Black Slurpfish: Available in coastal areas at night. Including Party Royale.

13. White Slurpfish: The toughest fish to find this season. Can only be found in mountainous areas, at night, and with a Pro Fishing Rod. And since it's a mountainous fish, you're not going to find this one in Party Royale.

14-16. Light Blue Small Fry, Tan Small Fry and Purple Top Small Fry: You can catch these fish anywhere, in Party Royale or Battle Royale, and you don't even need a fishing hole.

17. Black Small Fry: The only difference between this and the previous Small Fries is that this one is only available at night. Party Royale OK.

18. Blue Small Fry: Available from Coastal Areas, including in Party Royale.

19. Slurp Jellyfish: Catchable from any fishing hole in Battle Royale or Party Royale.

20. Peely Jellyfish: Found in desert areas, which includes Party Royale, but you'll need a Pro Fishing Rod to catch this one.

21. Purple Jellyfish: Found in coastal areas. Party Royale included.

22. Dark Vanguard Jellyfish: Available at night only, from any fishing hole in Battle Royale or Party Royale.

23. Cuddle Jellyfish: You'll need to head to the swamp area of the Battle Royale map for this one--that's Loot Lake right at the center of the island, just north of Tilted Towers.

And that's it. With this guide, you should be able to tackle the new Fortnite season's fish checklist pretty efficiently. But what about everything else there is to do this season? Well, we've got you covered on pretty much everything in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4, from all the sick new guns, to the awesome new chrome mechanics, to our rundown of the map's current roster of NPCs and even more. So get to it!