Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Includes Spider-Gwen, Says Leak
Another Marvel hero might be coming to Fortnite this month.
Recent leaks suggest that Spider-Gwen will be joining Fortnite in the upcoming battle pass for Chapter 3, Season 4. Several prominent Fortnite dataminers, including ShiinaBR and Hypex, shared the apparent leak today on Twitter.
BREAKING: GWEN WILL BE IN THE SEASON 4 BATTLE PASS!— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 1, 2022
This information was posted independently by multiple leakers such as @HYPEX, @FNBRintel, and @MidaRado.
After investigating this rumor, I can also confirm that she will be in the Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/vuBmMiSy0B
According to those sharing the leak, Miles Morales will later be available in the Fortnite Item Shop during the season.
Having Spider-Gween as a playable character in the battle pass does align with the popular theory that the next season will be Marvel-themed. As previously reported, evidence for this is simply because Marvel and Epic have a multi-year deal in place and because the Chapter 2 Season 4 battle pass was centered around Marvel characters. The ongoing Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic book series suggest that Marvel characters will be involved in the Fortnite story, if not the battle pass as well.
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is expected to begin on September 18, a day after the presumed end of Season 3.
For more Fortnite news, be sure to check out these stories:
- Fortnite Leak Points To A Lady Gaga Collab, Maybe A Concert
- Fortnite Unvaulted Weapons: Where To Find Shield Bubbles, Shadow Bombs, And More
- Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation