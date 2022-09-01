Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Includes Spider-Gwen, Says Leak

Recent leaks suggest that Spider-Gwen will be joining Fortnite in the upcoming battle pass for Chapter 3, Season 4. Several prominent Fortnite dataminers, including ShiinaBR and Hypex, shared the apparent leak today on Twitter.

BREAKING: GWEN WILL BE IN THE SEASON 4 BATTLE PASS!

This information was posted independently by multiple leakers such as @HYPEX, @FNBRintel, and @MidaRado.

After investigating this rumor, I can also confirm that she will be in the Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/vuBmMiSy0B — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 1, 2022

According to those sharing the leak, Miles Morales will later be available in the Fortnite Item Shop during the season.

Having Spider-Gween as a playable character in the battle pass does align with the popular theory that the next season will be Marvel-themed. As previously reported, evidence for this is simply because Marvel and Epic have a multi-year deal in place and because the Chapter 2 Season 4 battle pass was centered around Marvel characters. The ongoing Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic book series suggest that Marvel characters will be involved in the Fortnite story, if not the battle pass as well.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is expected to begin on September 18, a day after the presumed end of Season 3.

