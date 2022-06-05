Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 NPC Locations

There are new friendly faces to meet this season. Here's where to find all Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 3, Season 3.

By on

Comments

It's Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3, and alongside major new features like the battle pass, new weapons, and map changes, there's also a host of new NPCs to meet and greet. Fortnite NPCs are important because they offer quests, Exotic weapons, and sell loot and services such as guns and rifts. Even if you don't want to fill out your collection book in-game by having met all new Fortnite NPCs, you should do it simply for the gameplay advantages they offer. Here's a rundown of all Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 3, Season 3. Join us as we discover all of their locations and map them out.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 NPCs

At launch, there are 25 NPCs on the island. For now, they are friendly, non-hostile folks, which makes sense given this season's good vibes. Later this season, it's expected that Darth Vader may be a boss on the island and will drop his Mythic lightsaber when defeated. But for now, it's all dance parties and roller coasters. While we haven't yet pinned down the exact locations of each Fortnite Season 3 NPC, we can at least include a full list of them thanks to iFireMonkey's datamining efforts.

The Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 NPCs include:

  • Sunbird
  • Kyle
  • The Visitor
  • The Origin
  • The Scientist
  • The Paradigm
  • The Foundation
  • Fishstick
  • Quackling
  • Cuddlepool
  • Metal Team Leader
  • Mullet Marauder
  • Rustler
  • Bunker Jonesy - The Joneses
  • Ludwig - The Joneses
  • Jonesy The First - The Joneses
  • Haven
  • Stash'd
  • Cuddle Team Leader
  • The Imagined
  • Bao Bros
  • Mancake
  • Guaco
  • Lil' Whip
  • Cryptic

As we piece together where to find these characters, we'll be placing them on a map image so you can check in as needed and easily locate any and all NPCs. Stay tuned for more coverage of Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3.

