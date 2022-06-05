Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass: Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, And More

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is here, and with it comes a new battle pass packed with rewards. New skins, V-Bucks, new emotes, and more are all waiting to be unlocked, which will give players plenty of reason to drop back onto the island. Here's everything you need to know about what's in the Fortnite Season 3 battle pass, from Darth Vader to Indiana Jones and everything in between.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 battle pass

Battle Stars are once again the currency used to unlock rewards in the battle pass, returning for the fifth straight season. Instead of unlocking a predetermined list of rewards one at a time, players have some agency in which rewards they wish to unlock. As always, the battle pass can be purchased for 950 V-Bucks if you want to start at the first tier, or you can get a boosted battle pass for 2,800 V-Bucks which starts you at tier 25 and immediately grants you a bounty of Battle Stars to spend immediately.

The first 100 tiers of rewards are split into 10 pages, and as more rewards are purchased with Battle Stars, more pages of rewards unlock. Leveling up the battle pass earns five stars per level, and those stars can then be used on any unlocked page. If there's a big reward you want on page 3, you can get it as soon as it unlocks… even if page 2 isn't completed yet--though each page tends to have one item locked until you complete the rest of the page.

The final unlock of the Chapter 3 battle pass is Darth Vader, the most famous villain in Star Wars. Another face from LucasFilm--Indiana Jones--is this season's midseason skin, so you'll have to wait a few weeks before you can earn the awesome archaeologist for yourself.

The battle pass also includes an action figure-like skin with parts that can be unlocked with Snap Quests--a la Season 2's Omni Chips--as well as a few new faces that we're sure to learn more about as the season parties on.

From left: Darth Vader, Evie, Sabina, Malik (crouching), Stormfarer, Snap, Adira, Indiana Jones

Battle pass characters - Fortnite Season 3

As has long been the case, there are eight characters in the battle pass this season, including six Epic original characters and two huge LucasFilm characters that fans have wanted for years. Here's the full rundown of new heroes and villains.

Evie

Snap

Adira

Stormfarer

Malik

Sabina

Darth Vader

Indiana Jones

Stay tuned as we'll be bringing you a complete image gallery of all 100 rewards in the battle pass. Evie is a brand-new skin that will be the first one unlocked in this season's battle pass. Each skin will have multiple themed rewards to unlock alongside them, including back bling, emotes, and more. For more, check out what's new in our Fortnite Season 3 overview, as well as a look at all of the new, returning, and unvaulted weapons and the Season 3 map changes.