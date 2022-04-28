Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 6 Challenges: Launching Tanks, Freefalling, And Throwing Cabbage

Week six of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is upon us, and with the Thursday refresh comes a whole new set of weekly challenges for us to take on. If last week was a nice, easy stroll, this week is a 5K; these challenges this week can be pretty, well, challenging (and a little wacky). Here's all you'll need to do this week to earn the full supply of seasonal XP.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 6 Challenges

Deal 100 damage or more with a single bullet (1) - 20,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents when falling (150) - 20,000 XP

Get air time in a tank (3) - 20,000 XP

Hit an opponent's tank with a pistol while crouched (200) - 20,000 XP

Mantle 5 times in 5 seconds (1) - 20,000 XP

Throw cabbage 100 meters or more in one toss (1) - 20,000 XP

With a Striker Burst Rifle, hit an opponent 4 times in a row without unscoping (1) - 20,000 XP

You see that tank down there? We're gonna steal it.

Some of these aren't too hard, like the cabbage challenge, where we can just throw a cabbage as hard as we can off a blimp or the top of a mountain, and some are deceptively difficult--that one where you have to deal 100 damage or more sounds easy with guns like the Ranger Shotgun, but it seems like shotgun damage isn't counting for some reason, so we would recommend using a sniper rifle to make sure that challenge gets completed.

Mantling five times in five seconds should be easy somewhere like Chonker's Speedway, where there are a lot of different elevations for you to run through and mantle over easily. Getting air time in a tank is easier than it sounds as well; throw some off-road tires on the ground in front of the tank and run them over to bounce your tank into the air, use the spiderwebs located all around the Daily Bugle, or if you're looking for more danger, you can try running over a gas station and launching your tank into the sky (although we don't necessarily recommend this particular course of action).

Once you've gotten all of these challenges done and claimed your 140,000 XP, make sure you've finished up the latest Covert Ops quest as well as the new Resistance quests for this week.