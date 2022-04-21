Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 5 Challenges: Sniping, Healing NPCs, And More

We're now in week five of Fortnite's Chapter 3, Season 2, and with a new week comes new weekly challenges. Week 5 brings some decently easy challenges for some quick XP, which means more Battle Stars for your battle pass to unlock some more cosmetics, or even more V-Bucks.

Head to Coney Crossroads and get a couple challenges done at the same time.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 Week 5 challenges

This week's (seasonal) quests bring opportunities for 20,000 XP each, and with seven challenges, that means completing every challenge for the week will net players a whopping 140,000 XP.

Damage an opponent within 10 seconds of mantling (0/1)

Damage opponent vehicles with the Heavy Sniper (0/600)

Fall 10 stories or more without taking damage (0/1)

Headshot IO forces with a sniper at Command Cavern or a battle location (0/3)

Gain shield from Small Shield Potions in one match (0/75)

Heal The Seven forces with Med Mist at a battle location (0/1)

Hit an opponent twice using the Ranger Shotgun, without receiving damage (0/1)

This week's battle location is over at Coney Crossroads, so find yourself a sniper rifle (an actual sniper rifle, not the Striker Burst rifle) and head toward the middle part of the map or Command Cavern and start looking for IO forces to pick off with any sniper rifle. To take care of another quest, try bringing a Heavy Sniper and look out for enemy vehicles while you're at it. If you really want to go for three at the same time, find Med Mist and start spraying The Seven's forces. Falling 10 stories or higher should be pretty easy with a Jetpack (available at any of the several IO blimps). Jump off of something high up, like the blimp you get the Jetpack at. Just make sure you use it before you smack against the ground.

To get the other challenges out of the way, make sure you're always topping up your shields with Small Shield Potions when you're below 50 in order to complete that shield challenge. Using any shotgun (like the Ranger Shotgun) should make it pretty easy to mantle up to another player and use the spread to at least get a little damage on them.

This week's challenges do involve a bit of luck in order to complete them, as do all challenges, due to the randomized nature of loot drops in Fortnite. However, they are fairly easy to take care of, especially if you end up finding the right loot quickly. For more on Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 2, take a look at our list of fishing locations or some news about the upcoming Marvel Comics collaboration.