Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 10 Challenges

Thursday hits The Loop in Fortnite for a tenth time this season, as always bringing with it a handful of new quests for Loopers to hopefully complete this season's battle pass--or grab some precious bonus levels for those extra rare skin styles. As per usual, we have seven quests, all worth 20,000 XP for a whopping 140,000 total XP, more than enough to get a few more Battle Stars in your pocket.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 10 Quests

Deploy a tent at a Seven Outpost (1) - 20,000 XP

Emote on top of an IO Outpost (1) - 20,000 XP

Enter a vehicle within 10 seconds of landing (1) - 20,000 XP

Damage opponents with a light machine gun (500) - 20,000 XP

Repair any turret using the Repair Torch (300) - 20,000 XP

Use a Med-Mist while sliding (1) - 20,000 XP

Use a mounted turret to damage vehicles (1200) - 20,000 XP

Note: the "damage opponents with a light machine gun" quest has replaced the "fly into The Collider's energy field" quest, which was bugged and is no longer available.

Tents can be found across the map as loot, so if you end up finding one, head to one of the marked Seven Outposts to deploy that tent and pick up an easy 20,000 XP. An even easier 20K is available by heading to one of the IO Outposts marked in the quests tab and emoting at the top of the structure. Chonker's Speedway is an easy place to land and quickly find a vehicle, and with all of the garages in the area, you might even be able to snag a Repair Torch while you're there. If you're having a hard time finding a mounted turret, there are several placed around The Collider, as well as various other IO-controlled locations around the map. Med Mist is found all over the island, so use it while sliding like an action hero.

This week's supply of quests is pretty straightforward. Once you're finished, make sure you're caught up on your Resistance quests or prepare for the Collision event coming soon.