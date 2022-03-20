Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Weapons: Unvaulted, New Scoped Assault Rifle, And More

The new Fortnite Season 2 weapons have been revealed, and the loot pool this season looks primed to shake up last season's SMG meta by re-establishing the shotgun as a viable close-quarters option. Along with that, a ton of weapons and items have been unvaulted, bringing back some fan favorites with some new mechanics in some cases. Here's the full breakdown of Fortnite Season 2 weapons.

Fortnite Season 2 weapons

The loot pool has gone under heavy revisions this season, including a ton of unvaulted items especially. After the totally brand-new weapons we saw at the start of last season, this season's weapons may be nostalgic for some players. On top of that, these returning weapons have been revised in some cases to suit the "Resistance" theme of the season.

Unvaulted weapons

Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle (semi-auto, fires faster, reduced damage, increased recoil)

Drum Shotgun (fires slower, slightly increased damage, tighter spread, better falloff)

Revolver (fires faster, reduced damage, higher accuracy)

Remote Explosives (increased damage against vehicles)

Thermal Scoped Revolver (Exotic weapon)

Storm Scout Sniper Rifle (Exotic weapon)

Shockwave Grenades

Returning Season 1 weapons

Ranger Assault Rifle

Striker Pump Shotgun

Auto Shotgun

Sidearm Pistol

Stinger SMG

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Shadow Tracker (Exotic weapon)

Marksman Six Shooter (Exotic weapon)

The Dub (Exotic weapon)

Boom Sniper Rifle (Exotic weapon)

The Drum Shotgun should give shotty fans an old favorite when they want to pack a heavy punch up close and personal. Meanwhile, the Scoped AR has been given a first-person ADS camera much like last season's MK-7 Rifle. The Thermal Scout Sniper Rifle returns after a season away and should fit right in with the militia-heavy season. What's going to be your go-to weapon this season?

