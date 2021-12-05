Fortnite Chapter 3 has arrived, and in Season 1, you'll be earning XP through a variety of new challenges. But the bulk of that XP is going to come every single week with weekly challenges, better known this season as "seasonal challenges." Such challenges in the first week are fairly straightforward, so we'll post them all here even though you'll maybe be all set to handle them on your own from there, so long as this isn't your first time playing Fortnite. And even if it is, no worries, we're here to help.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 - Week 1 Seasonal Challenges

There are nine seasonal challenges in Week 1. These challenges seem designed to get you acquainted with the new island by doing things like discovering landmarks, collecting ammo, and swinging by The Daily Bugle, Spider-Man's hangout on the new Fortnite island. Here are your nine seasonal challenges in Fortnite Week 1.

Search chests or ammo boxes at landmarks (10) - 25,000 XP

Damage opponents while sliding (50) - 25,000 XP

Jump through flaming rings in a vehicle (2) - 25,000 XP

Land at The Daily Bugle, then finish in the top 25 (2) - 25,000 XP

Open a vault with another player (1) - 25,000 XP

Get eliminations with an SMG or a sniper rifle (3)

Discover named locations (10)

Damage opponents with an assault rifle (1,000) - 25,000 XP

Harvest resources (1,000) - 25,000 XP

Spider-Man leads the charge into Chapter 3.

Landmarks are named locations that aren't shown on the map, so you can open chests or ammo boxes at any of these to count toward your first challenge. To slide, move into a crouch when sprinting. Doing 50 damage while sliding will net you this second challenge. We are actively looking for flaming rings and will share their locations shortly. You can land at The Daily Bugle to initiate the next quest, just understand that it's going to be perhaps the hottest drop of all in Season 1, so be careful.

There are several vaults on the island, and like the flaming rings, we're looking for those right now. We'll keep you updated once we've located them all. The rest of the challenges are straightforward for veteran Fortnite players. You'll need three elims with either an SMG or a sniper--or some combination of the two. You'll want to discover 10 of the game's 13 named locations on the map, as well. Then, do 1,000 damage with assault rifles specifically, which might take you more than one round. Lastly, you'll want to harvest resources, which means things like wood, stone, and metal, from a variety of sources.

We'll be covering Fortnite all day for the Chapter 3 launch, and you can bet whenever something is going on in Epic's battle royale, we'll be covering it here now and into the future.