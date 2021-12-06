Fortnite Victory Crowns Halo Subreddit Lockdown How To Use Tents in Fortnite Halo Infinite Campaign Review How To Open Vaults in Fortnite Destiny 2 Final Patch
Login / Sign Up

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Map Changes

Goodbye Apollo, hello Artemis.

By on

Comments

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 is here, and like always, we’re breaking down the new map changes in Fortnite’s latest season. This time, however, it’s a bit different. You see, what’s changed is, well, everything. After the previous island was flipped end over end, we discovered a new island was underneath all along. Fortnite’s third-ever island, Artemis, is now in the game and introduces players to a whole new world to discover. Artemis sports 12 new named locations, dozens of new landmarks, plus lots of hidden lore around the island; here are all the map changes in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 is tied together thematically by The Seven, the mysterious super-group led by The Foundation who plan on breaking The Loop once and for all. Scattered around the island are seven vaults--literally named Seven Vaults--and each one houses a cache of loot, just like the vaults from Chapter 2, Seasons 2-4. These vaults are guarded by non-hostile NPCs, but they’ll grow hostile in a flash if you harm them, so be careful.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Campaign: What Went Wrong In 2020 | GameSpot News
  2. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing
  3. Halo Infinite First Full Mission Xbox Series X 4K Gameplay
  4. History Of Halo
  5. Star Wars: Hunters - Enter the Arena | Gameplay Trailer
  6. Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Livestream
  7. Call of Duty: Warzone New Pacific Map Livestream
  8. The Matrix Resurrections Trailer #2 Breakdown
  9. THE GAME AWARDS 2021 Livestream
  10. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition Trailer
  11. Call of Duty: Warzone New Pacific Map Cinematic Cutscene
  12. Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone - The Pacific Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped Overview Trailer

If you want to learn a heck of a lot more about The Seven, you can travel to Sanctuary, their true homebase. It features a massive statue of The Foundation as well as several “Device” quests, which help tell more of the story surrounding The Seven versus the Imagined Order. Lore-wise, this is the most important portion of the island this season.

In the northeastern region, you’ll find The Daily Bugle, which seems to have arrived via a meteor much like Stark Industries last year. Spider-Man’s stomping grounds are full of webby trampolines, giving the area a unique traversal mechanic. The apartments surrounding the newspaper’s headquarters are loaded with loot.

Listen closely and you may hear Jameson screaming for pictures of Spider-Man.
Listen closely and you may hear Jameson screaming for pictures of Spider-Man.
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5 Gallery image 6 Gallery image 7 Gallery image 8

Up in the snowy region of Logjam Lumberyard, you’ll find special kinds of trees that actually topple when they’re cut down, rather than disappear. These timbers may cause players to shiver due to their massive size and weight, which can be used to flatten loopers or their builds if played the right way.

Chonkers Speedway is a special new dirt race track located in the southern dry desert biome of the island. Head here for easy access to Whiplash vehicles pre-loaded with off-road tires. A coalition of Joneses have taken up residence in the southeastern region, protesting their roles as middle men in a much older war they did not start. You can meet and greet at least one Jonesy there now, and it may be the case that more appear there during the season.

In terms of moving about the world, sheer cliff sides are back after being hardly present during all of Chapter 2. You’ll want to build your way down or else suffer fall damage. Meanwhile, when you actually can move down a sloped hillside, you can now do it faster than ever with momentum-based sliding. Learn how to slide in Fortnite, then try it out for yourself. On the game’s biggest slopes, it’s honestly quite thrilling, plus it can really save you when you’re running from the Storm or taking on enemies.

Most of the game’s Chapter 2 wildlife returns at launch, including wolves, boar, frogs, ravens, chickens, and sharks. No raptors are present for now (good riddance!), but Fortnite trailers have teased a forthcoming dino-like creature that looks absolutely massive and is rumored to be rideable.

The biggest new change beyond the terrain itself, however, has to be new weather systems. Tornados, lightning storms, and more are set to disrupt typical Fortnite rounds in the near future. Be prepared to seek shelter, and if that shelter isn’t so sturdy, be prepared to watch it blow away, most likely.

If you’re new to Fortnite Chapter 3, we’ve got plenty more to help you get up to speed, such as a look at all the new Fortnite weapons, an overview of the Chapter 3, Season 1 battle pass, and helpful hints on new things like tents and Victory Crowns.

Mark Delaney on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)