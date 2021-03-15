Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Teaser Features Agent Jones Hacking The System

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is starting on March 16, and Epic Games has put out a teaser that may give us a flavor of things to come. The teaser features Agent Jones attempting to access some apparently sensitive files--and being repeatedly denied--before resolving to just take them by force.

Specifically, Jones asks for access related to restricted file 8752, and then to all files related to "The Seven." The AI denies his requests, and he comments that there's no time to fix reality but plenty of time to revoke his credentials, before saying he'll just have to take the files.

We know that this season will be the culmination of the Agent Jones' Zero Point storyline, with the game calling it "Zero Crisis Finale." The changeover to the new season is imminent, so we expect to see this story develop over the next day or two as the next Fortnite chapter once again introduces big changes.

The "Zero Point" plot device has been the method by which Epic has brought in a huge array of crossover characters, like Ant-Man and Street Fighter characters. The finale appears to be setting up for the Zero Point anomaly to collapse or burst, which could mean that crossover characters come at a slower pace. Or, Epic could have something tricky up its sleeve to keep the cadence of crossovers coming.

