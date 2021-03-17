Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Cinematic Was Directed By Avengers: Endgame Directorial Duo

EA Play Game Pass Snyder's Justice League Review Twitch Adds Copyright Tools Band Of Brothers Sequel Casts Its Lead Actor Johnny Cage Isn't In The Mortal Kombat Movie Disneyland Reopening In April

The Russo Brothers helped put together the latest Fortnite trailer, and have had a hand in crafting character arcs yet to come.

The latest Fortnite season has kicked off, promising a big change to the evolving online shooter curtesy of an exhilarating new cinematic. One that was directed by the Russo Brothers, the minds behind the box office smash Avengers: Endgame.

Anthony and Joe Russo have been revealed as the directors for the latest Fortnite trailer, working with Epic Games on character arcs that will be revealed throughout the rest of the season, too. As long-standing fans of the game (Epic Games' Donald Mustard even appeared in Avengers: Endgame), the Russo Brothers were thrilled to have a chance to set the stage for the most story-driven season in Fortnite yet.

"It's been fantastic working with the team at Epic," explained the pair in a statement to Variety. "Fortnite holds a unique place in pop culture, and we think (Epic chief creative officer) Donald Mustard is a visionary storyteller who continues to take us all into unexplored territory."

The nearly three-minute cinematic shows Fortnite's Agent Jones descending on the island once again and battling enemies from all over popular culture. It sets up the brief single-player mission that kicks off this latest season. It also means the Russo Brothers had a hand in crafting the death of Fortnite's recognizable animated banana, Peely, who died at the hands of Street Fighter's Ryu.

Donald Mustard explained that Epic approached the Russo Brothers as they were storyboarding content for Season 5 and planning how it might feed into the current season.

"The Zero Crisis Finale is a defining moment for what's coming next in the evolving experience of the island and Chapter 2 in the game," Mustard explained. "When we were laying out the story for Season 5 and Season 6 we wanted to tell it in a really authentic and character-driven way, and we knew there was no one better to help us do that then the Russos."

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is available now, featuring big changes to the map, the inclusion of animals to the island, and more. The Russo Brothers have also been busy, with their latest film, Cherry, staring MCU alum Tom Holland, out now on Apple TV Plus.

