Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Week 9 Resistance Quests

Fortnite Season 3 Week 9's Resistance quests are upon us, bringing plenty of extra XP to earn and some more story to absorb. This week, players will have to do the usual uplink establishment, as well as seek out some important intel and jump near a Seismometer. In typical Fornite fashion, these narrative-driven quests shouldn't take too long to knock out.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Resistance Quests Week 8

(Stage 1/2) Establish Device Uplink Near Sleepy Sound or Camp Cuddle - 23,000 XP

(Stage 2/2) Collect Mech Parts from fishing holes (3) - 23,000 XP

(Stage 1/2) Establish Device Uplink near Command Cavern - 23,000 XP

(Stage 2/2) Download personnel files from the old IO servers - 23,000 XP

(Stage 1/2) Establish Device Uplink near a Seven Outpost - 23,000 XP

(Stage 2/2) Jump nearby a Seismometer - 23,000 XP

As usual, establishing uplinks requires you to land around the outskirts of popular map locations to seek out blue beacons on the ground. Simply walk over the beacon to finish the first part of the quest and receive the second part.

To get Mech Parts from fishing holes, simply land somewhere with a dock that has fishing poles. One such map location that is guaranteed to have some poles is Loot Lake. Once you've obtained a pole, simply cast a line into a fishing spot (where fish are jumping out) and reel in some parts. Once you have 3, you'll be all done.

In order to download personnel files from IO servers, you'll have to head over to Command Center on the left side of the map. There are three areas around the location from which you can access the files, but the safest option is likely the one in the northwest. Find the large, white terminal, then seek out the file the_order.csv and examine it to wrap up the quest.

To jump at a Seismometer, you'll first need to round one up. There are six locations on the outskirts of the map that house them, so pick one and land near it. Seek out a small radio-esque device with a hologram atop it. To complete the quest, simply jump once while standing close to the device.