Fortnite Chapter 2 Ends On December 5 According To Leaks

According to Fortnite leakers, Chapter 2 of the battle royale will end with Season 8.

By on

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is set to end on December 5, and according to some leaks, that's also going to be the end of Chapter 2 as a whole. The leaks state that Chapter 2 will end with some type of event on December 5, resulting in the game being shut down until Chapter 3 starts a few days later.

YLSDev and FNBRintel on Twitter shared a leaked image of the supposed Chapter 2 finale event, which shows four characters walking towards the Cube Queen in the center of the Fortnite map. Prominent leaker HYPEX confirmed the timing of a finale event and provided more detail, saying that Chapter 2 will end on December 5, will a black hole type of event keeping the game down until December 7.

Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

It has already been confirmed that Chapter 2 Season 8 will end on December 5, since that date is listed on the battle pass in-game. Season 8 has also seen the island and the Cube Queen moving closer and closer to some type of war, with Mechs returning to the game for the first time since Chapter One. Chapter 1 had ten seasons before it ended, but that doesn't mean Chapter 2 has to have ten seasons as well, especially since Chapter 2 has been longer than Chapter 1 due to COVID delays causing longer seasons. Either way, it will be clear in a few weeks if Chapter 2 of Fortnite is coming to an end.

Joining the war effort just in time for the supposed finale is Team 7 and the new Fortnite Naruto skins.

